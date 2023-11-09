Boosie Badazz Claims Chloe Bailey Is His New Celebrity Crush

Chloe Bailey is seen by many as one of the most stunningly beautiful artists in all of music. On top of her powerful vocals, she also impresses fans and fellow celebrities alike with her beauty and personal style. That's why she often takes to social media to share outfit pics and stunning bikini shots which are always met by quite a bit of praise from fans. Subsequently, after a personal encounter with Boosie Badazz, she's gained a new fan.

"NO MORE @badgirlriri MY NEW CELEBRITY CRUSH IS @Chloebailey WTF DID MY EYES JUST SEE," Boosie captioned a recent Instagram post. Included in the post is a series of pictures and videos of the pair interacting. Despite his excitement in the clips fans still had some reservations in the comments. "REMIND YOU THIS N*GGA PUSHING 40 SAYING CRUSH," one of the top comments reads. "Boosie you old enough to be her dad," another one of the top comments reads. Check out the post and various fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Tells Story Of Confronting Yung Bleu For $30k

Boosie Badazz Has A New Celeb Crush

Recently, Boosie gave his perspective on one of the biggest recent stories to hit the hip hop world. He chimed in on Keefe D being arrested for the murder of Tupac almost three decades after it originally happened. Boosie said he was surprised that the arrest happened at all. He thought that because Keefe had been talking so openly about his involvement in the murder that he had been granted some kind of immunity.

Boosie has also been dealing with a continuing beef with his former signee Yung Bleu. The pair have been throwing allegations back and forth for months and there's reportedly some serious money involved. Boosie's own brother is also involved in the beef and has caught accusations of faking Boosie's signature on an official document. What do you think of Boosie Badazz calling Chloe Bailey his new celebrity crush? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Welcomes Sexyy Red’s Comparison To Him: “I Feel Like She Giving Me My Flowers”

[Via]