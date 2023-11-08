Boosie Badazz Tells Story Of Confronting Yung Bleu For $30k

Boosie Badazz is returning to a beef that had fans intrigued earlier this year. The debate began in September when Boosie weighed in on Yung Bleu's drama with his wife. That turned into a full-on beef between Boosie and Bleu which lasted the better part of a month and featured numerous points of dramatic tension. The first escalation came when Boosie claimed that Bleu owed him $30k spawning from the time he was signed to the rapper's label.

That resulted in Yung Bleu hitting back at Boosie's credentials as an executive. He claimed that the investments he makes in artists are superficial and he doesn't actually do the work to see them through to actually being successful. An even more substantial and potentially illegal accusation came a few days later when Boosie claimed that Bleu forged his signature. It was a tailspin of accusations and beef that became difficult to make sense of in its entirety and ultimately culminated in Bleu trying to set up a boxing match between the pair.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Jokes About Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac: “That’s That Cherry Love”

Boosie Badazz Shares New Comments On Yung Bleu

Though the beef largely went quiet after Boosie exposed their publishing deal and even roped in his own brother, now it's back. That comes from a new VLAD TV interview where Boosie goes in more depth on some of the surrounding drama. In the clip, he details going after Bleu for the reported $30k he feels he's owed, sharing previously unknown details.

In the interview, he also discusses chasing his own brother TQ down with a bat. He accuses his brother of forgery and refutes the allegations that he wasn't able to form a company from prison. Seeing through the layers of allegations in the beef is becoming increasingly difficult. It isn't helped by how much conflicting information is being provided by all parties involved. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's newest comments on Yung Bleu? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Dallas Shooting Leaves Boosie Badazz Demanding $150K To Perform In City Again

[Via]