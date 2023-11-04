Boosie Badazz Jokes About Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac: “That’s That Cherry Love”

Boosie Badazz is a very outspoken figure; is anyone surprised he's got something to say about the Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac drama? Moreover, he recently sat down with DJ Vlad of VladTV for an interview, and they eventually discussed all the stories that the actress has been so keen to tell about the legendary rapper. However, the Baton Rouge MC didn't really roast her in these remarks; rather, he cracked jokes with Vlad and made some hefty accusations. One of these was that 'Pac actually took Jada's virginity, a romantic bond that she's denied, and both men were pretty clear that this is just speculation and their own wild theories.

Furthermore, Boosie and Vlad spoke on the various claims that the Baltimore native's made about the West Coast hip-hop icon. These include his alopecia condition, his proposal to her, and a whole lot more. In fact, the "Wipe Em Down" hitmaker confessed that he loved Jada Pinkett Smith- and still does, to a degree, as she still arouses him. "The Internet is undefeated," he conceded when talking about the variety of memes that propped up as a result of these bombshell statements.

Boosie Speaks On Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship

Regardless of these jokes, Boosie stood by his belief that Jada and Tupac had some sort of bond that went further than a friendship. He remarked on the many years that they spent together, their rough lives in Baltimore, and how devoted they both were to each other. Of course, there's a gaggle of fans, social media users, and regular folk that are pushing these very same ideas. In regard to these theories and the 40-year-old's own speculation, he had this to say: "The questions be complicated, but the answer is simple."

Meanwhile, he also has some thoughts on another 'Pac story these days: the arrest of his alleged murderer, Keefe D. That's another tale with a lot of conspiracies and differing views on it, one that will hopefully be more clarified in court. We'll have to wait and see what happens, and just how much truth there is behind celebrities' assumptions on the whole ordeal. For more news on Boosie, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tupac Shakur, check back in with HNHH.

