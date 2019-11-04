2pac Shakur
- MusicToo Short Praises Tupac's Lightning-Fast Writing Process: WatchAlmost twenty years after his passing, the West Coast legend's skill and talent remains the stuff of legend for peers and fans alike.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Jokes About Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac: "That's That Cherry Love"The Baton Rouge rapper insinuated that 'Pac took Jada's virginity, and also commented on their long history together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearDeath Row Pendants From Tupac & Snoop Dogg Set To Sell For High Price At AuctionEach diamond-encrusted piece could be worth up to $1 million, along with a whole host of other memorabilia going up for grabs soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVTupac & Afeni Shakur "Dear Mama" Doc: Episode 1 ReviewThe docuseries "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur" sheds light on the history and background of the infamous West Coast legend by interweaving his story with his mother's.By Jessica Lyons
- Pop CultureSuge Knight: Pac, Snoop Had "No Trouble" In Death RowThe mogul opened up about the environment at Death Row back in the day.By Noah Grant
- MusicSnoop Dogg Has Mixed Feelings Towards Biggie & 2Pac AI AlbumLooks like AI's trying to ruin music for everybody. By James Jones
- MusicSnoop Dogg Mad That Tupac "Took His Shine," Outlawz Rapper Napoleon ClaimsThe former rapper claimed that it was hard for Snoop to be the biggest MC on Death Row, only to have Pac swoop in and get most of the attention.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music2Pac Biography Set To Release Late 20232Pac's legend will continue to live on.By Evelyn Meyer
- Hip-Hop HistoryOmar Epps & Marlon Wayans Reminisce Over 2Pac's Out Of Pocket "Juice" PrankOmar Epps and Marlon Wayans recalled a hilarious prank that 2Pac pulled on the former.By Justin Acosta
- Pop CultureTupac Painting From "Baby Boy" That John Singleton Owned Worth $75KThe painting was one of many items the late John Singleton left behind.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCorey Holcomb Says Tupac Never Wanted To Be With Jada Pinkett-SmithCorey Holcomb discusses the relationship between Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett SmithBy Jordan Schenkman
- Original ContentOmerettà The Great On "Sorry Not Sorry" Success, Leaving "Love & Hip-Hop," & Readying New ProjectOmerettà The Great discusses everything from "Sorry Not Sorry" and her camaraderie with fellow Atlanta femcees to her "Love & Hip Hop" experience and her love for 2pac.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security GuardDiddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal shared the anecdote. By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To Jada Pinkett-Smith's Birthday Post For Tupac ShakurIn honor of what would have been Tupac Shakur's 50th birthday, Jada Pinkett-Smith shares one of his never-before-seen poems.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLil Yachty Says He Listened To 2Pac & Biggie After 2016 Controversy For "30 Seconds"He also admitted he didn't mean to upset anyone with his comments. By Madusa S.
- MusicTupac Would Have Turned 50 TodayThe legendary 2Pac Shakur would have turned 50 today. By Mitch Findlay
- Music2Pac's "Until The End Of Time" Gets Vinyl Anniversary Release2Pac's quadruple-platinum posthumous album "Until The End Of Time" is set to receive an ambitious vinyl re-release. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRare 2Pac Throwback Pic ResurfacesA rare 2Pac Shakur throwback picture has resurfaced, with the original caption providing deeper insight into the rapper's "fire and passion." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBoosie Badazz Praises 2Pac Shakur As The GOATBoosie Badazz takes to Instagram to celebrate the late, great 2Pac Shakur on his 49th birthday. By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistorySnoop Dogg Shares Teenage 2Pac Throwback PicSnoop Dogg continues to remember 2Pac Shakur's legacy by sharing a vintage picture from the rapper's teen years. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content2Pac & Notorious B.I.G. Made Classics With Bone Thugs-N-HarmonyBone Thugs-N-Harmony's unparalleled chemistry with both 2Pac and Biggie resulted in two of the greatest tracks of all time. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrippie Redd Pictures Himself Rolling With Tupac In New IG PicHaters will say it's Photoshop!By Keenan Higgins
- Music2Pac & KISS Broke Genre Barriers In Iconic Throwback PicThe collaboration that never was. By Mitch Findlay