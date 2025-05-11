Fat Joe Believes Kendrick Lamar Surpassed 2Pac & Snoop Dogg As Most Dominant West Coast MC

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.5K Views
Fat Joe Kendrick Lamar 2Pac Snoop Dogg West Coast Hip Hop News
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fat Joe compared Kendrick Lamar's Los Angeles radio success to past eras of Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, and more West Coast legends.

Kendrick Lamar is leaving hip-hop continually impressed, consistently upping the ante for over a full year now. Of course, Fat Joe and Jadakiss have seen his progression for over a decade, but even they feel like this is a staggering level-up.

Well, Joe in particular does, as he had a conversation with the LOX member about this on their new Joe And Jada podcast. On the Thursday (May 8) episode, they spoke about the Drake battle and how the rap landscape looks a year after its explosion.

According to Complex, Jada brought it up first at around the 32:30-minute mark of the YouTube video below. "One year since the Kendrick and Drake discrepancy. What they like to call it ‘beef’ in the media world. Thank God nothing really happened to anybody, physically. Personally, I thought it was about four or five months ago. I can’t believe it’s already been a year," he expressed.

"How is it a year?" Joey Crack replied. "But what I can tell you is, boy, that Kendrick Lamar gets some spins in L.A. radio…" His cohost said this has always been true for Los Angeles artists getting local radio love. But Joe thinks, despite the general truth behind that statement, that Kendrick is just on another level.

"I was there last week," he remarked. "I’ve never seen nothing like that: Every single song, ‘Turn his TV off...’ What? It’s a fact. Kendrick Lamar gets played nine out of every 10 songs in L.A. right now. Not even Snoop Dogg, not even Tupac Shakur. Nobody from L.A. has dominated the paint like this guy… If you’re from L.A., you probably think there’s only one guy on Earth, Kendrick Lamar. I’m just keeping it a buck with you."

Kendrick Lamar MetLife

While Jadakiss praised Kendrick Lamar's run and career as well, his take was more about how he prefers older styles of rap beef.

"It’s always good as long as it stays on wax," Jada explained. "Now, when it first started, somebody say something about you, you got to go to the studio, you got to immediately work on getting one back at there… 

"Now, as the technology evolved, it turns into movie skits, animations, retrieving fake information…" he continued. "It got a little wacky for me. I like it to be beats and rhymes and keep it like that. Once it got out of my pay grade, it’s a little bit of disinterest to me… I just want to see rhymes and song and hip-hop s**t."

Given Joe and Jada's East Coast roots, we wonder if they got to see Kendrick Lamar's MetLife Stadium show in New Jersey recently. If L.A. radio is one measure of success, how about tens of thousands of screaming fans?

