Jadakiss Fears "Not Like Us" Could Have Negative Impact On Rappers

BY Elias Andrews 36 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jadakiss "Timbs To Tuxedos" Orchestra Symphony
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 01: Rapper Jadakiss preforms onstage during his "Timbs to Tuxedos" Orchestra Symphony concert at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on December 01, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jadakiss knows his way around a diss record. The legendary rapper has dropped absolute bombs on the likes of 50 Cent, Ja Rule and Fat Joe. His opinion on the art of beef carries more weight than most. Jada being an authority on the matter is what makes his opinion on Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" so unique. Some many have expected the rapper to praise the song, which he did to a degree. He then delved into the downsides of the song, though, and the ways it which it could harm rap feuds moving forward.

"We don't need to hear 53 more 'Not Like Us'-es," Jadakiss asserted. The rapper warned young artists to not chase a sound was successful for Kendrick Lamar. He doesn't want to see them emulate the flow and sound in an effort to attain chart and Grammy success. "When you go to create," Jadakiss added. "Don't try to make that. We do have a lot of people where, once one thing hits, everybody's calling the producer." The former LOX member added that the imitation songs "never work," and simply cheapen what made the original so special.

Read More: Oschino Alleges He Ghostwrote Beanie Sigel's Diss Against Jadakiss

Does Jadakiss Like Kendrick Lamar?

Jada wasn't critical for the duration of his 7PM In Brooklyn podcast appearance. He praised Kendrick Lamar for taking a less homogenized sound and making it popular. Jada lamented the fact that hip hop has become very samey, and liked the way Lamar made a West Coast-centric album with GNX. He also gave the rapper his flowers for making a diss record that was commercially accessible. "That's another thing that's genius with Kendrick," Jadakiss stated. "He made a single... A Billboard charting thing. I think it's fire."

The most surprising aspect of Jada's interview, though, was his praise for Drake. The rapper noted that Drake did the "diss record as commercial hit" to Meek Mill years before Lamar. "Drake did it with Meek," he recalled. "Drake did it, a few times. Kendrick did it. I think the sh*t is ill." All tough talk aside, though, Jadakiss made headlines recently for hitting a karaoke bar with another New York legend, Nas. The two men are longtime admirers, and Nas even put Jada in his top five.

Read More: 50 Cent Refuses To Believe He Lost A Rap Beef, But Gives Jadakiss Mad Props

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.5K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets Music Drake Reportedly Laughed The First Time He Heard This "Not Like Us" Bar 11.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 43.6K
Jadakiss Visits Music Choice Music Jadakiss Names His Top 5 Rappers Dead Or Alive 18.8K