Oschino Alleges He Ghostwrote Beanie Sigel's Diss Against Jadakiss

Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Jadakiss waves to the fans during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
From one State Property member to another...

As 2024 proved to a greater degree than we ever thought possible, there's so much discourse and lore to dive into when it comes to hip-hop diss tracks. Sometimes, their magnitude and shocking nature is all that fans need, but sometimes, extra details like writing credits, explanations, and years-past revelations also captivate the rap mind. For example, comedian Derek Gaines recently reflected on the since-squashed Beanie Sigel and Jadakiss beef of the early 2000s in particular, with him praising Beanie's
"Kiss The Game Goodbye" diss specifically. "Beanie had the line! That had us going crazy in high school!" he expressed. But Gaines might not have expected Oschino to call cap.

"Crazy that I wrote that lol," Beanie Sigel's fellow State Property MC commented under the Instagram post below. Derek Gaines was highlighting a couple of lines in particular such as "Peep speculate, game over / Dig this, I’m about to son 'Kiss like a soda," so maybe Oschino was talking about those and not the whole track in general. Nevertheless, this isn't the first time that these claims have come up, as State Property's Peedi Crakk reportedly said in 2016 that Beanie got help from Oschino and Young Chris for the Jadakiss diss track.

Oschino Claims He Ghostwrote Beanie Sigel's Jadakiss Diss

Beyond Oschino and Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel had previously explained to DJ Vlad in 2023 how the whole beef started. "'Kiss had that record, he was on that R. Kelly record," he said of the song "Fiesta." "He didn’t take a shot at me. Jay took a shot at them [on his verse on the remix]. ‘After the party, it’s the hotel lobby … and after the original, it’s probably this.’ That ‘Fiesta’ joint. 'Kiss and them was on that joint first. It was a shot because it was a couple joints that they was on first, and Jay jumped on joints and then you hear little stuff. We all know who the best is, Big ain’t here, so it was a lot of dark storm."

Apart from his brief feud with Beanie Sigel – and Oschino too, allegedly – Jadakiss is a rap battle veteran, and even 50 Cent had to give him his props for that, even if he won't admit that he suffered a checkmate.

