Oschino of State Property Defends Andrew Schulz's Remarks About Kendrick Lamar Asking Fans Why They Didn't Rally For Meek Mill

Oschino sides with Andrew Schulz about Kendrick Lamar's reaction.

Oschino, a former member of Roc-a-Fella's State Property, defended popular comic Andrew Schulz and his comments on Kendrick Lamar in a new interview. Oschino expressed his enjoyment of Schulz's comedy and asked why fans didn't have the same reactions about Kendrick Lamar when the comic joked about fellow Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill. "He said something about Meek Mill one time," Oschino began. "But you gotta remember he is a comedian. Comedian say shock value. Kendrick Lamar saying something about it makes it even bigger. I wouldn't have even said anything about it cause he's a comedian. That's what they do. But why they ain't say nothing when he said something about Meek? They treat Kendrick Lamar like he is different."

In March, Schulz made a joke involving Meek Mill that sparked a reaction from the Dreamchaser. "I'll be honest with you, I don't think Meek is gay," Schulz tells the crowd. "But he is incredibly bad about proving he's straight. He is maybe the worst in history at doing that. If someone accuses you of being gay, you don't go on Twitter and go, 'I love p***y so much, it's so juicy, it's wet, it's may favorite thing to put my d**k in.'"

Oschino's comments on Kendrick Lamar mark the second time the rapper has mentioned the upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performer. In May, O called Lamar "overrated," discussing the rap battle between Kenny and Drake. When asked to weigh in, O was quick to praise Drake. “Drake has a whole country behind him,” he noted, referencing the Canadian rapper’s global appeal. “He’s got the most hits. Women love him. And he comes across as a nice guy.” O would criticize Lamar's catalog. “People sometimes like things they don’t fully understand,” he argued. “Kendrick’s got crazy double entendres, and his lyrics are fire, but a lot of his songs just aren’t for me.”