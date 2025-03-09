Andrew Schulz Continues To Defend Kendrick Lamar Sexual Assault Joke Despite Outrage

When Kendrick Lamar unleashed his album GNX in November, listeners were quick to call attention to a vague reference to a white comedian. “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," he raps on "Wacced Out Murals." Fans speculate that he could have been referring to Andrew Schulz, who'd recently come under fire for perpetuating negative stereotypes about Black women on his podcast.

Schulz later addressed the situation, and his response earned him even more backlash. “He’s talking a lot of sh*t," he said at the time. "But if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, feed him a bottle, and make love to him if I wanted to.” Most agreed that he crossed a line by implying sexual assault, but according to him, it was nothing more than a simple joke. During a recent chat with Power 106, he looked back on the situation, claiming that everyone who was outraged was simply overreacting.

"People turned it into something it wasn’t," he explained. "I never said that. I said I would make sweet love—whether he liked it or not—but I also said he could decide. And obviously, I’m joking. I’m married, I’m faithful. I make sweet, disappointing love to one person—my wife.” Schulz might insist that his comments were all in good fun, but many were horrified regardless. This includes Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr, who rushed to X to weigh in. “Weird a** n***a," he wrote at the time. “Man how people change on some weird sh*t. I was a fan.”