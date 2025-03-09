Andrew Schulz Continues To Defend Kendrick Lamar Sexual Assault Joke Despite Outrage

BY Caroline Fisher 4.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Andrew Schulz Kendrick Lamar Joke Hip Hop News
Mar 7, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Actor and comedian Andrew Schulz sits courtside during the third quarter between the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After firing back at Kendrick Lamar on his podcast, Andrew Schulz got called out by O’Shea Jackson Jr., Tony Yayo, and more.

When Kendrick Lamar unleashed his album GNX in November, listeners were quick to call attention to a vague reference to a white comedian. “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," he raps on "Wacced Out Murals." Fans speculate that he could have been referring to Andrew Schulz, who'd recently come under fire for perpetuating negative stereotypes about Black women on his podcast.

Schulz later addressed the situation, and his response earned him even more backlash. “He’s talking a lot of sh*t," he said at the time. "But if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, feed him a bottle, and make love to him if I wanted to.” Most agreed that he crossed a line by implying sexual assault, but according to him, it was nothing more than a simple joke. During a recent chat with Power 106, he looked back on the situation, claiming that everyone who was outraged was simply overreacting.

Read More: Oschino of State Property Defends Andrew Schulz's Remarks About Kendrick Lamar Asking Fans Why They Didn't Rally For Meek Mill

Andrew Schulz's Kendrick Lamar Comments

"People turned it into something it wasn’t," he explained. "I never said that. I said I would make sweet love—whether he liked it or not—but I also said he could decide. And obviously, I’m joking. I’m married, I’m faithful. I make sweet, disappointing love to one person—my wife.” Schulz might insist that his comments were all in good fun, but many were horrified regardless. This includes Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr, who rushed to X to weigh in. “Weird a** n***a," he wrote at the time. “Man how people change on some weird sh*t. I was a fan.” 

In response, Schulz encouraged him to look up his father's iconic diss track "No Vaseline." Jackson Jr. said, however, that the song is not at all the same. "A metaphor about getting f*cked business wise by your manager is not the same homie," he fired back. "He ain’t call you a b*tch. He ain’t say f*ck you. Didn’t even say your name. And your response was buck breaking. Sh*t was just cr*zy."

Read More: Tony Yayo Blasts Andrew Schulz For Kendrick Lamar "Manhood" Jokes

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NCAA Football: Arizona at Southern California Music O’Shea Jackson Jr Still Thinks Andrew Schulz’s Kendrick Lamar Rant Was “Weird” 2.5K
The Brilliant Idiots With Charlamagne Tha God &amp; Andrew Schulz In Concert - New York, NY Music Andrew Schulz Claps Back At O'Shea Jackson, Jr. For Calling Him "Weird" 5.7K
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam Music Andrew Schulz Fires Back After Meek Mill Drags Him For Kendrick Lamar Rape Joke 5.1K
DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception Pop Culture Matt Barnes Insists Andrew Schulz “Crossed A Line” With Kendrick Lamar Assault Joke 1440