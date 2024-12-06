Andrew Schulz Fires Back After Meek Mill Drags Him For Kendrick Lamar Rape Joke

Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Meek Mill performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Andrew Schulz is under fire for his recent disturbing rant about Kendrick Lamar.

During a recent episode of his Flagrant podcast, Andrew Schulz issued a response to Kendrick Lamar seemingly calling him out on his new album, GNX. In the song "wacced out murals," the Compton rapper mentions an unnamed white comedian making jokes about Black women. “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," he raps.

Schulz accused Kendrick of being a hypocrite and pointed out some of the times he's worked with alleged predators in the past. He even went on to joke that he could rape the artist in a bizarre rant, leaving many social users outraged. This included Meek Mill, who took to X to share his thoughts on the rant last night. "White man saying they’ll rape black men openly is extreme … and then say it’s just a joke .., black manhood not a joke! I seen the same guys saying I was gay on his stand up! My white friends like it’s a joke! We don’t joke like that in the black community at all!!" he wrote.

Andrew Schulz Digs Up Old Meek Mill Tweet

Shortly after, Schulz fired back with a post of his own, sharing a screenshot of Meek laughing at jokes about his sexuality in a separate tweet. "The first time I laughed at being gay.... But don't wit me in real life I may swing lol," Meek had written at the time. "You seemed to like it," Schulz captioned the screenshot.

Meek was far from the only person who thought Schulz crossed the line, however. As clips of his rant made their rounds online, several other users criticized him, arguing that his comments were strange and unwarranted. O’Shea Jackson Jr hopped on X to call Schulz a “Weird ass n***a," for example, noting how he feels like Schulz has changed for the worse. “Man how people change on some weird sh*t," he wrote.

