DJ Akademiks Calls Out Double Standard In Kendrick Lamar & Andrew Schulz Controversy

Ak brought up his beef with Saucy Santana to make his point.

One of the most surprising storylines out of Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX is how strongly Andrew Schulz felt about a particular bar on its opening track. "Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law," he raps on "wacced out murals," which many felt was a comment aimed at Schulz's recent viral moment joking about Black women. The comedian and media personality responded with some pretty loaded and critical jokes, which drew their own conversation online. DJ Akademiks threw in his two cents on the matter, calling out a certain double standard on behalf of Internet users.

Specifically, DJ Akademiks brought up his social media beef with Saucy Santana, who threatened to do a whole lot of nasty things to him. Ak said that the same people who laughed at him when Saucy joked about assaulting him are the same people who are criticizing Andrew Schulz for his comments towards Kendrick Lamar. Obviously, the situations, tones, jokes, and personal dynamics are very different in both cases, but it seems like a lot of people had similar feelings.

Read More: Andrew Schulz Jokes About Being Able To Sexually Assault Kendrick Lamar In Disturbing Rant

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Andrew Schulz Situation

Beyond DJ Akademiks, Andrew Schulz himself responded to this Kendrick Lamar backlash. He called out Meek Mill for his supposed hypocrisy in criticizing Schulz for his jokes. ""White man saying they’ll r*pe black men openly is extreme …" Meek had tweeted. "and then say it’s just a joke .., black manhood not a joke! I seen the same guys saying I was gay on his stand up! My white friends like it’s a joke! We don’t joke like that in the black community at all!!" However, DJ Akademiks does bring up an interesting point about how certain people get more backlash than others. But that has its own explanation...