Andrew Schulz & Kendrick Lamar Beef, Explained

Andrew Schulz recently clapped back at Kendrick Lamar's lyrics on "GNX."

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX has been at the center of attention since its release on November 22nd, and it hasn’t been all positive, partially due to the strays that a few individuals caught, including comedian Andrew Schulz. In the post “Not Like Us” summer, Kendrick Lamar emerged victorious against his feud with Drake and left fans on the edge of their seats for his next body of work. Some felt it would likely arrive before the Super Bowl, but no one expected it to drop so soon.

“wacced out murals,” the album’s intro, sets the tone while Kendrick gets a few things off his chest. He takes a shot or two at Drake, namedrops Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, and airs out his grievances surrounding white comedians who make disparaging remarks towards Black women. “Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law,” Kendrick raps on the song. The one line in particular caused a storm online and eventually, earned a response from Schulz, who assumed that bar was targeting him. Below, we’ll be breaking down the controversy at large and the escalating feud between Kendrick Lamar and Andrew Schulz.

Flagrant Podcast

U.K.-based podcast hosts James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu of Shxtsngigs appeared on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast in the fall when they engaged in a discussion surrounding the “Black girlfriend effect.” Duncan and Dawodu argued that Black women “glow up the other culture” in mixed relationships. “All of a sudden, they have a line-up, clean shape up. He glows up, bro,” Duncan said. However, Schulz said that it was actually a “protective instinct.”

“They shave their hair because they start losing it, because he's so stressed to be around this Black girl complaining about sh*t all the f*cking time. That’s why they shave their head,” Schulz said. “They grow a beard because there’s more cushion when they get slapped the f*ck out of.” The comments earned some widespread backlash from both Schulz and the Shxtsngigs podcast hosts who eventually offered an apology. However, Schulz doubled down on the “edgy” humor without offering an apology to those offended by the misogynoir commentary.

“wacced out murals”

In the third verse of the GNX intro, Kendrick Lamar seemingly references the situation, though without mentioning names, it’s really an “if the shoe fits” type of situation, especially since Gary Owen responded to the song. In “wacced out murals,” Kendrick raps, “Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law/ I know propaganda work for them, and fuck whoever that's close to them/ The n***as that’s coon, the n***as that being goons, slide on both of them.”

Many assumed Kendrick Lamar targeted Andrew Schulz since the ShxtsNGigs controversy happened a few months prior. And while Kendrick Lamar’s bar could definitely apply to Andrew Schulz, the subsequent bars indicate that the issue is figures like Duncan and Dawodu who let the joke slide unchecked.

The Initial Response

Shortly after the album dropped, social media dissected every angle of the album. However, Akademiks eventually highlighted this particular bar in a live-stream, revealing that he contacted Schulz who felt as though Kendrick was speaking about him. "Is this guy too woke to understand a joke?" Schulz allegedly told Akademiks who relayed the message to his audience.

Andrew Schulz Fires Back On The Latest Flagrant Episode

During the latest episode, Schulz offered an official response where he deemed Kendrick Lamar hypocritical and a clout-chaser for dissing comedians. “Nobody has respected women more through art than rappers,” he said sarcastically. “So I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, ‘Yo, y’all need to switch that sh*t up. How dare y’all keep saying your wives are annoying. Be more like us and… b*tches ain’t nothing but hoes and tricks. I beat my b*tch with a stick, what?’”

Schulz continued to group all rappers together, claiming that hip-hop’s long history of misogyny makes Kendrick look like a hypocrite. Moreover, he brought up Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming comedy movie with Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of South Park, who themselves have a history of creating edgy and offensive material.

Afterward, Andrew Schulz’s co-host, Akaash Singh, brought up the number of accused abusers that Kendrick has collaborated with over the years, including Kodak Black and Dr. Dre. He also cited the Spotify controversy a few years ago when Kendrick Lamar threatened to remove his music from the streaming platform in response to the Hate Content & Hateful Conduct Policy that removed XXXTENTACION and R. Kelly’s music from editorial and algorithmic playlists.

Schulz’s Sexual Assault Joke Fails To Land

In the same episode, Schulz told his co-hosts that he would “make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not.” “I would make love to him and there's nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar. I would make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it's consensual or not," Schulz began.

"That's the only thing he could do. If it's me and Kendrick, it's about physics," he continued. "I don't even know if I'll get hard. But, if we're in a cell, and we're bored and we're done tattooing each other–whatever you do in a cell, and we ran out of board games and we did all the other things, and we cleaned everything, and I'm like, 'Man, I might as well f*ck you.' There's nothing he can physically do to stop that. I'd put his legs in the air and choose a position."

Schulz Faces Backlash

While Kendrick Lamar hasn’t responded to Andrew Schulz yet, the comedian has felt the wrath of the hip-hop community at large, though the internet at large has been divided. Schulz has faced plenty of condemnation from people like TDE Punch, Meek Mill (who he later responded to), Peter Rosenberg, and many others. However, DJ Akademiks pointed out the contradiction in the public's response, citing the viral moment when Saucy Santana threatened to rape him following a volley of insults between the two. Some agreed with Ak, and others felt it wasn’t similar at all.