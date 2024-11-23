Andrew Schulz Allegedly Labels Kendrick Lamar "Too Woke" After His "GNX" Diss

DJ Akademiks says he's spoken with Andrew Schulz about the lyric.

Andrew Schulz allegedly described Kendrick Lamar as "too woke" to DJ Akademiks after hearing his new album, GNX, on which he seemingly disses the comedian. While going over the lyrics from the album's intro track, "wacced out murals," Akademiks brought up the bar: “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black women—that’s law.” He said that when he reached out to Schulz about the line, The Brilliant Idiots co-host remarked: "Is this guy too woke to understand a joke?"

As for the joke in question, Schulz came under fire over the summer for an episode of his Flagrant podcast in which he joked about a “Black girlfriend effect,” in which a non-Black man dates a Black woman and gets a new look. “They grow their beard because they need a cushion when they get slapped,” he remarked at the time. “I think the ‘Black girlfriend effect,’ it might be a protective instinct.” Schulz's guests on the episode, James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu, later apologized for laughing, but Schulz refused to follow suit.

As a clip of Akademiks sharing Schulz's reaction to the lyrics circulated online, fans took Lamar's side in the situation. "Do people think just cause you say something is a joke that immediately clears you of any wrongdoing you said?" one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote on Saturday. O’Shea Jackson Jr added: "That ain’t what yall call 'woke' or even the original and true meaning of 'woke.' That’s just a black man speaking to other black men."

Andrew Schulz Reportedly Responds To Kendrick Lamar