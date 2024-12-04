Andrew Schulz Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Using Him For Clout After “GNX” Diss

Andrew Schulz thinks Kendrick Lamar is being hypocritical.

Last month, Kendrick Lamar took fans by surprise by unleashing his new album GNX with zero notice. Immediately, listeners got to work picking apart the lyrics of each song, including "wacced out murals." On it, Kendrick calls out an unnamed white comedian for making jokes about Black women, leaving fans to speculate. "Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law," he raps.

Right away, many began to theorize that this bar was aimed at Andrew Schulz, who received backlash for perpetuating negative stereotypes about Black women on his Flagrant podcast in October. Shortly after the album dropped, DJ Akademiks claimed he reached out to Schulz about the line. Allegedly, he responded to it by asking "Is this guy too woke to understand a joke?" Now, Schulz has addressed the line directly on an episode of his podcast, making it clear that he doesn't think he's done anything wrong.

In a clip from the episode, Schulz sarcastically states that "nobody has respected women more through art than rappers," suggesting that Kendrick's line was hypocritical. He goes on to bring up Kendrick's previous support of alleged abusers such as Chris Brown, arguing that the rapper is worried about protecting Black women from the wrong people. Schulz even speculated that Kendrick's apparent call-out was only for clout. "What a time to be alive where rappers gotta talk about comedians for clout ... You're welcome, how many views did I give him?" he wondered.

For obvious reasons, Schulz's remarks have earned mixed reactions from other X users. While some think he's onto something, many are seriously questioning his suggestion that Kendrick was trying to use him for clout. After all, Kendrick didn't even say Schulz's name. For this reason, it's still unconfirmed whether or not he was actually referring to him. "One sentence got this man fuming," one X user writes. "He cooked," someone else claims.