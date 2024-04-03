50 Cent Can't Get Enough Of Andrew Schulz’s Jokes About Diddy Allegations: "He Chose Violence"

50 Cent shared of clip from one of Andrew Schulz's recent stand-up routines in which the New York comedian jokes about the city of Los Angeles and uses the opportunity to troll Diddy. In the video, Schulz brings up the city's supposed reputation as being populated by criminals and pedophiles and suggests even they are scared to go near Diddy's property.

“They’re saying you’re a bunch of fucking criminals, drug addicts and pedophiles. That is not the whole city — that is a very small specific section of the city that is called Diddy’s house,” Schulz begins. “This is the only reason I think he might be guilty. Every celebrity in LA has had their home robbed … except Diddy. And I thought about it … it’s like bro, robbing Diddy is terrifying because what if he’s there? You break down the door, he’s butt naked on the couch, Meek Mill is sitting on his lap — just petting him like a Maltese cat.”

50 Cent Attends Premiere Of "BMF"

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at the season 2 premiere of "BMF" held at TCL Chinese. Theatre on January 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

“Meek Mill crying, ‘Oh no wait a minute! I thought you was finished;’ Diddy’s like, ‘Can’t stop, won’t stop,'” he further adds. “You try to run out — the door is locked. You turn around and all of a sudden you hear, [rapping] ‘You ain’t going nowhere, you ain’t going nowhere. I can’t be stopped now, It’s your asshole tonight.’” In the caption of his Instagram post, 50 wrote: “You said I chose violence, HE CHOSE VIOLENCE LOL @andrewschulz bro WTF,” with several laughing emojis.

50 Cent Shares Andrew Schulz's Standup Routine

50 has been relentlessly trolling Diddy on social media since Cassie first filed her lawsuit against him, late last year. He's mentioned working on a documentary to address the various allegations he's been facing over the last few months as well. Check out his latest antics on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

