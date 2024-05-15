Meek Mill Vs. 50 Cent: What Reignited The Beef?

The year of the rap feuds keeps giving. Fans are still not over Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef, and now it seems Meek Mill and 50 Cent are on the brink of renewing their own clash. Tensions between Meek and Fif have escalated recently, putting them on a collision course. Meek Mill is known for not backing down from conflicts, and 50 Cent is notorious for his blunt remarks and trolling. But how did their feud return to headlines after all this time?

March 2024: Meek Mill Named In Diddy Lawsuit

Meek Mill found himself mentioned in a high-profile lawsuit filed by producer Lil Rod against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. This sparked rumors about a possible sexual relationship between Meek and Diddy. Soon after, comedian Andrew Schulz made a joke about Meek Mill's sexual orientation during a stand-up routine. 50 Cent wasted no time trolling Meek Mill amidst the chaos. He subsequently shared a clip of Schulz’s joke on his Instagram account. He captioned the post: “This guy is funny as hell, @andrewschulz, check him out. This wasn’t even the best of his set. Some people just got it! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

Meek then responded with a tweet on X. He wrote: “The first time I laughed at being gay. But don’t wit me in real life—I may swing, lol.” Despite the situation appearing to be under control, Meek Mill frequently had to defend himself against persistent rumors about his sexuality. He also faced another controversial issue when he was accused of following a gay porn account on X. Meek vehemently denied these allegations, suggesting it was part of a smear campaign against him. After this, things seemed to cool off… until May.

May 12, 2024: The King Combs Diss Track

On May 12, King Combs, Diddy's son, released a song called “Pick A Side,” targeting his father's critics. In the track, he specifically called out 50 Cent for mocking his father and the Combs family amid the various allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking. 50 Cent swiftly trolled the track by sharing images of the alleged victim’s injuries on Instagram. Meek Mill, however, criticized 50 Cent’s reaction, accusing him of feuding with a child.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, he expressed his disapproval. “Because your federal the street n***as in queens know that's why you tryna pick on a lil boy,” he began. “Your own son hate your guts lol I’m so grateful to be on an island with my son and his friends on his bday… Ya’ll niggas, 50 online beefing with kids…” According to HipHopDX, Meek concluded his rant by labeling 50 Cent as "mentally sick" and "a rich parasite."

May 13, 2024: Is The Beef Over?

In typical fashion, 50 Cent responded, mocking Meek Mill's low album sales and sexual orientation allegations. He captioned the post: “You sold 6k copies your last project, you should not be on vacation. Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare. Standing by your man, that I respect!”

In his response tweet, Meek deflected the allegations that his latest project was a flop. He wrote: "My last project sold 90k first week expensive pain …Ross did that last cd for fun to let me out my contact cause we rich and have some type of history! It’s different lol i don’t even know how Cuban was talking to you ya swag is extremely wack!"

Sadly, it seems his response didn’t hit as hard as he hoped it would. Furthermore, 50 Cent wasted no time to respond, putting an end to his side of the beef. He posted a video of Meek Mill and Diddy at a party, and captioned it: “I commend you for being a strong supportive woman for your man meek, stay by his side and together you guys may have a good life. GOD BLESS!”

