50 Cent Takes Shots At Meek Mill's Low Album Sales, Meek Responds

50 isn't shying away from any of his adversaries.

50 Cent is no stranger to going after rap foes on Instagram. In fact, more than anybody else on the platform he may be one of the most dedicated haters. His primary target is Diddy, for whom he's been posting about near constantly since late last year. Long before the rap mogul was getting routinely attacked online following the two raids of his properties in Miami and LA. Another target he's taken up is Meek Mill, who was mentioned in the attention-grabbing lawsuit filed by producer Lil Rod.

Since then Meek has been subject to quite a bit of scrutiny online. He tried to defend himself last week taking to Twitter to try and defend his status in rap music. Now he's once again under attack this time from 50 Cent on Instagram. He recently made a post with a caption taking aim at Meek. "You sold 6k copies your last project, you should not be on vacation. Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare" his caption reads. It didn't take Meek long to figure out what he was talking about and respond. Check out what he had to say below.

50 Cent And Meek Mill Go Back And Forth

In Meek's response tweet he diverted the allegations that his last project flopped. "My last project sold 90k first week expensive pain …Ross did that last cd for fun to let me out my contact cause we rich and have some type of history! It’s different lol i don’t even know how Cuban was talking to you ya swag is extremely wack!" he tweeted. In the comments of his own posts he still can't garner much support with fans making disparaging comments.

What do you think of 50 Cent claiming that Meek should be working on getting higher sales numbers instead of vacationing? Do you think Meek did a good job at defending himself over the low sales of his last shorter project? Let us know in the comment section below.

