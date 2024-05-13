50 Cent Continues Unleashing Jokes On King Combs Following His Diss Track

50 Cent isn't holding back.

50 Cent isn't letting up on King Combs after the son of Diddy dropped a diss track aimed at 50 in defense of his father on Sunday night. In two new posts on Instagram, 50 brought up a woman by the name of Grace O’Marcaigh who has accused Combs of sexual assault and harassment. She made the claims in a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, last month.

"Damn @kingcombs that what you told Grace O’Marcaigh on that boat huh, gave her the puffy juice with that special sauce in it. LOL BOY OH BOY! BAD BOY FOR LIFE!" 50 wrote. In another post, he added: "Now why would you say some shit like this when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL."

Combs addresses the controversy surrounding his father as well as the recent Homeland Security raids on the family's properties in Los Angeles and Miami on the song. “I dare one of you n****s scream out ‘no diddy’” Combs raps, referencing the viral meme. "... Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack, but we out here selling tracks / multimillion dollar plaques." He also brings up 50 directly, adding: “When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n***a, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die tryin.'”

50 Cent Goes After King Combs On IG

Check out 50's latest posts regarding the feud above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and King Combs on HotNewHipHop.

