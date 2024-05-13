King Combs Drops 50 Cent Diss Track In Retaliation For Diddy Posts, 50 Laughs Him Off

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM
TOPSHOT - US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and his son US rapper King Combs pose with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

50 Cent doesn't seem fazed.

King Combs has shared a diss track aimed at 50 Cent in which he addresses the backlash his father, Diddy, is facing amid several ongoing alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits. Combs also speaks on the Homeland Security raids conducted on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami properties. Akademiks played the song during his live stream on Sunday night.

“I dare one of you n****s scream out ‘no diddy’” Combs raps on the song, referencing the viral meme relating to his father's allegations. Later, he adds: "Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack, but we out here selling tracks / multimillion dollar plaques." From there, he brings up 50 Cent, who has since responded to the track on Instagram.

Read More: Diddy's Son King Combs Speaks After Getting Detained During Home Raids

King Combs & Diddy Perform In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: King Combs and Diddy perform at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

As for that response, 50 captioned a photo of Combs and Diddy. He wrote: "I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac. [shrugging emoji]. LOL." Check out the diss as well as 50's response below.

King Combs Drops Diss Track, 50 Cent Responds

Federal agents raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami back in March as part of an ongoing investigation. He has yet to be charged with any crimes and maintains his innocence. Additionally, several alleged victims have come forward with lawsuits detailing accusations of abuse regarding Diddy in recent months; however, he's also denied all of those claims. Regardless, 50 Cent has spent the last several months incessantly trolling Diddy over the situation. Be on the lookout for further updates on King Combs and 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Calls Diddy "The Diddler" Amid Reports That Cassie Will Cooperate In Federal Investigation

[Via]

