50 Cent Calls Diddy "The Diddler" Amid Reports That Cassie Will Cooperate In Federal Investigation

Fif won't relinquish his title as the ultimate troll.

BYAlexander Cole
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere

50 Cent is someone who has always been a massive troll on social media. Overall, he just can't help it. It doesn't matter what is going on in the world, you can always count on Fif to make a joke about it. Furthermore, when he has a feud with someone, he will not let them forget about it. He is absolutely relentless, especially over on his Instagram page. That said, you can imagine just how wild his Instagram account has been ever since the Diddy raids went down in Los Angeles and Miami last week.

There have been numerous updates on the Diddy front as of late. For instance, yesterday, it was reported that Cassie would be cooperating with the federal investigation. Of course, Diddy has yet to be charged with anything. However, Cassie did sue Diddy back in November, and they ultimately settled. Now, 50 is using this latest news bulletin to make more jokes at Diddy's expense. In the Instagram post down below, you can even see that Fif made reference to the nickname that the internet has been calling the mogul as of late.

50 Cent Continues His Rampage

"Oh yeah, it’s not looking good for the Diddler," Fif wrote on his Instagram post. Yet again, the comments were filled with people amused by just how brazen 50 Cent can be in these types of situations. Although some believe his hatred of Diddy has been excessive, he continues to speak out. Only time will tell if and when he decides to move on to something else. For now, though, he is reveling in all of the engagement.

Let us know what you think of 50 Cent and his latest comments, down below. Do you believe he is going too far with the Diddy stuff? Do you find the memes humorous? Tell us your favorite track and album from 50 Cent. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

