50 Cent Isn't Actually Being Considered To Replace Diddy As The Face Of Ciroc

50 Cent and Diddy have been linked to each other for months now. That's because as soon as the Cassie lawsuit broke last year, 50 began trolling Diddy on Instagram. That trolling hasn't let up for a second ever since. As a flood of new lawsuits and eventually a raid by the federal government followed, 50 continued posting about the rap mogul nearly every day uninterrupted. That's even applied to other people mentioned in the various lawsuits like Stevie J and Daphne Joy.

That's why it's not surprising that the pair have been connected in other ways too. Rumors have swirled about 50 potentially replacing Diddy as the face of Ciroc, the rap mogul's alcohol brand. Diddy and the brand cut ties with each other earlier this year following a lawsuit last year. Despite the rumors swimming around the brand just confirmed that there's no legitimacy to any of it. They reached out to TMZ to confirm that the rumors were completely untrue. Check out their full statement denying the allegations below.

50 Cent Won't Be Replacing Diddy At Ciroc

Later this week, 50 Cent will take the stage at the J. Cole-curated Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. Chris Brown was originally slated to perform at the fest, but had to drop out for unconfirmed reasons. He was replaced by 50 who is serving as one of the Saturday headliners alongside SZA. Just a few days ago, 50 joined Nicki Minaj on stage for a pair of shows on her Pink Friday 2 tour.

He got some flack from fans for his outfit during an appearance at the D.C. show, which they claimed was a throwback to the 2000s. 50 will get a chance to redeem himself in terms of fashion at Dreamville this weekend. What do you think of Ciroc shutting down rumors of 50 Cent replacing Diddy as a brand ambassador? Do you think 50 is doing too much posting about Diddy almost every day? Let us know in the comment section below.

