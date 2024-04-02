50 Cent Roasted By Fans For His Fit While On Stage With Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is currently supporting her first new album in 5 years on the massive Pink Friday 2 tour. The American leg has featured a ton of surprise guest stars making nightly news. That was also the vase when she stopped in D.C. over the weekend. While there she was joined on stage by none other than 50 Cent. The pair received praise from fans in person for the moments they delivered, but afterward some fans at home took another look and had different things to say.

As videos made the round online of the two on stage and 50 himself even shared his outfit to Instagram, some haters emerged. Comments on both posts take a shot as the shiny jean jacket he wore out on stage during his guest appearance. "50 looking a lil Fruity 😂😂" and "50 Dress Like He Aint Leave '05 😂😂😂" two comments on a video of the rapper on stage read. Check out the post he shared of his own outfit below.

50 Cent Catching Some Heat From Fans Over His Fit

50 Cent will get another shot to show off his on stage drip when he performs at Dreamville Festival later this week. The two day festival recently made some last minute adjustments to the previously announced lineup. That included dropping Chris Brown, who had to pull out of the festival for currently unknown reasons and replacing him with 50.

50 is also dealing with added pressure from a lawsuit filed in 2021 surrounding his Starz tv show Power. The lawsuit recently received a new motion that's attempting to prevent both 50 and Starz from promoting the new upcoming Origins spinoff series of the show. The motion hasn't had a ruling made on it yet. What do you think of the outfit 50 Cent wore on stage with Nicki Minaj over the weekend? Do you think he deserved some of the jokes fans made about the fit in his comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

