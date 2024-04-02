50 Cent Roasted By Fans For His Fit While On Stage With Nicki Minaj

Fans cracked jokes about the fit looking like a 2000s throwback.

BYLavender Alexandria
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Nicki Minaj is currently supporting her first new album in 5 years on the massive Pink Friday 2 tour. The American leg has featured a ton of surprise guest stars making nightly news. That was also the vase when she stopped in D.C. over the weekend. While there she was joined on stage by none other than 50 Cent. The pair received praise from fans in person for the moments they delivered, but afterward some fans at home took another look and had different things to say.

As videos made the round online of the two on stage and 50 himself even shared his outfit to Instagram, some haters emerged. Comments on both posts take a shot as the shiny jean jacket he wore out on stage during his guest appearance. "50 looking a lil Fruity 😂😂" and "50 Dress Like He Aint Leave '05 😂😂😂" two comments on a video of the rapper on stage read. Check out the post he shared of his own outfit below.

Read More: 50 Cent Has A New Album On The Way

50 Cent Catching Some Heat From Fans Over His Fit

50 Cent will get another shot to show off his on stage drip when he performs at Dreamville Festival later this week. The two day festival recently made some last minute adjustments to the previously announced lineup. That included dropping Chris Brown, who had to pull out of the festival for currently unknown reasons and replacing him with 50.

50 is also dealing with added pressure from a lawsuit filed in 2021 surrounding his Starz tv show Power. The lawsuit recently received a new motion that's attempting to prevent both 50 and Starz from promoting the new upcoming Origins spinoff series of the show. The motion hasn't had a ruling made on it yet. What do you think of the outfit 50 Cent wore on stage with Nicki Minaj over the weekend? Do you think he deserved some of the jokes fans made about the fit in his comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Parklife Festival 2022Music50 Cent "Power" Lawsuit Escalated With New Preliminary Injunction Motion
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New YorkMusic50 Cent Trolls Diddy Once Again With Out Of Context Clip
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New YorkMusic50 Cent Doubles Down On Trolling Stevie J Over Gay Accusations
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New YorkMusicNicki Minaj Fan Goes Viral For His Enthusiastic Rapping At Her Show