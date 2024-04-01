50 Cent & Hunxho To Replace Chris Brown & Muni Long For Dreamville Fest

Music fans will be able to go to the fifth annual Dreamville Fest in Raleigh, North Carolina in just a few days. J. Cole got this event underway near the precipice of COVID-19 in 2019. Since its inception it has been one of the best festivals for hip-hop fans. This year the two-day event will begin this Saturday, April 6, and go through Sunday, April 7. In 2023 it was a stacked lineup, with Drake and Cole headlining the last day. This time around, 50 Cent and SZA will be the main attractions for Dreamville Fest. Nicki Minaj and Cole will wrap things up the following day.

You may be wondering though, why 50 Cent? Well, the roster had some tweaks made just hours ago. The Dreamville Fest X account sent out a tweet announcing the key changes. "We are excited to share that 50 Cent and Hunxho have been added to the lineup! See you this weekend! 🌻 Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chris Brown and Muni Long are no longer performing at Dreamville Fest."

50 Cent & Hunxho Will Perform On Separate Days

Reasons for the tweaks are still unknown, but some fans are not too happy about Chris Brown not being able to make it. In fact, with the changes being announced on April Fools' Day, some think its a ruse. "I hope it’s April fool cos I want to see Chris on that stage," one person says. Another chimes in, "Would’ve preferred if 50 was replacing Nicki instead lol but it is what it is. (this may or may not be April fools but I’m fine either way so 😂🤷🏾‍♀️)" However, with Dreamville Fest just five days away and with complications like this a normality, this appears to be true.

