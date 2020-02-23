changes
- MusicFrank Ocean & Rosalía Song "Changes" Leaks OnlineAn unreleased collaboration between Frank Ocean and Rosalía has leaked leaked online.By Cole Blake
- SongsJeremih Is Looking For Answers On "Changes"Jeremih is back with a smooth new single called "Changes."By Alexander Cole
- GramZendaya, Willow Smith, & Kiernan Shipka Roasted For Cover Of David Bowie's "Changes"Zendaya, Willow Smith, and Kiernan Shipka are being slammed for a performance of David Bowie's "Changes" on social media.By Cole Blake
- SportsNFL Reduces Isolation Times For Players With COVID-19 Down To 5 DaysThe NFL is reducing the number of mandatory days a player who has tested positive for COVID-19 must remain out from 10 days to five.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Tweaks A Few "Certified Lover Boy" TracksDrake has seemingly made a few minor adjustments to several tracks on "Certified Lover Boy." By Mitch Findlay
- GramJustin Bieber Reflects On 2014 Arrest: "God Has Brought Me A Long Way"Justin Bieber reflected on his 2014 arrest on Instagram saying it wasn't "my finest hour."By Cole Blake
- MusicJustin Bieber Argues That "Changes" Was R&B, Not PopFollowing a Grammy Nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, Justin Bieber airs out some of his grievances with the process.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJustin Bieber Postpones Entire 2020 Tour Due To CoronavirusJustin Bieber has postponed all of his 2020 "Changes" tour dates as a result of the worsening coronavirus pandemic. All dates will be rescheduled.By Lynn S.
- NewsJustin Bieber Strips Down "Intentions" For Acoustic VersionJustin Bieber releases the acoustic version of his hit single "Intentions," leaving Quavo out of the equation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber Forced To Downsize Stadium Tour VenuesJustin Bieber was forced to switch eight of his "Changes" stadium tour stops to arena venues due to low ticket sales, likely affected by the Coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- MusicJustin Bieber Praises His Own Butt On "Ellen"Justin Bieber admits he has a "nice little hockey butt," but it's reserved for his wife. By Noah C
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Debuts A New Slickback HairstyleJustin Bieber debuted a new look while shooting the upcoming music video in Miami alongside reggaeton hitmaker J Balvin for a song titled "La Bomba."By Keenan Higgins
- NumbersJustin Bieber's "Intentions" Is Now Quavo's 6th Top 10 Solo HitQuavo shared the news that he just achieved a sixth top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 after his Justin Bieber collab "Intentions" hits #9 on the chart.By Keenan Higgins
- NumbersJustin Bieber Lands Seventh No. 1 Album With "Changes"Justin Bieber's "Changes" is at the top of the charts.By Milca P.
- SportsNFL Players Divided On 17-Game Season CBA Vote: ReportNFL players are still divided on the potential changes in the new CBA, including a 17-game season, playoff format changes and more.By Cole Blake