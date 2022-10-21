For years now, Jeremih has been a key figure in the r&b world. His solo music has always captured the attention of fans, and he has also provided some memorable features. His fanbase has been riding with him for two decades, and when he drops a new track, you can be sure that they are going to be excited. On Friday, that is exactly what he did with the song “Changes.”

This is a track that will have you nostalgic for 2000s r&b. Throughout the song, Jeremih delivers some incredible vocals while singing about a relationship that has gone awry. He seems to be talking to his ex who has completely changed up on him after numerous arguments in the relationship. It’s a solid effort that fans are already praising.

Let us know what you think of this new Jeremih track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This damn too much to handle, yeah

But you gave me what I asked for (For), yeah

‘Cause I told you that I wanted space (Space)

Yeah, but you didn’t have to pump the breaks, mm-hmm