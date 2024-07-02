Jeremih Breaks His Silence On PARTYNEXTDOOR Drama

BYGabriel Bras Nevares723 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 BET Media House
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Jeremih at the BET Media House on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
PARTYNEXTDOOR's tweet-and-deletes against Jeremih, Chris Brown, and Bryson Tiller caught many by surprise.

PARTYNEXTDOOR sent folks in the R&B world into befuddled panic when he dissed Jeremih, Chris Brown, and Bryson Tiller in some tweet-and-deletes. Moreover, he seemed to take issue with the trio featuring his ex-girlfriend in their music video for "Wait On It," and it took many fans by surprise. It's kind of unclear where the situation stands right now because the OVO affiliate walked back on this animosity, but its targets are still reacting and responding to this development. For example, during a recent conversation with DJ Carisma for Rolling Loud, Jeremih responded to PARTY's attacks and seemed to take the whole thing pretty lightly.

"I ain't got nothing bad to say about PARTY, you know what I'm saying?" Jeremih began his remarks. "We all have a bad night. Right now, like I said, 'Wait On It,' it is what it is, and she is who she is. Tell her I said 'What up?' at the end of the day. So... As I did. I couldn't wait. Yeah, I think he beat us to making somebody cry, the mirror beat us. So he came back at us, to me, at least.

Read More: Jeremih & PARTYNEXTDOOR Seemed To Have Squashed Their Beef Too

Jeremih Has "Nothing Bad To Say" About PARTYNEXTDOOR

"Yeah, he shook it up, for sure," Jeremih continued. "He shook it up, man. But I'm not against fool, and it is what it is, it ain't what it ain't. You know, I popped out at his show last week, so I really was lost, you know what I'm saying? Out here, over the weekend, I was super lost. Yeah, that's why I was like, 'Huh?' You know what I'm saying? Like I said, we all have a bad night. I'll say that, you know. Too much birthday sex can go the wrong way, you know?"

Meanwhile, Chris Brown demanded a public apology from PARTYNEXTDOOR after his since-deleted remarks. Jeremih didn't take this road necessarily, but it's clear that everyone involved felt quite blindsided by these tweets. It's a shame considering how well these artists would likely work together on a track. Alas, we'll see if the future holds a full reconciliation or if this will cause a big shift in all their relationships.

Read More: Jeremih's Essential Songs

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
PartyNextDoor Perform In BerlinMusicPARTYNEXTDOOR Blasts Jeremih, Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller Over Their New Music Video12.0K
Wireless Festival 2018MusicPartyNextDoor Clarifies He Has "Nothing But Love" For Chris Brown, Jeremih & Bryson Tiller5.8K
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2MusicChris Brown Demands Public Apology From PartyNextDoor After Twitter Spat19.5K
Brad Barket/Getty ImagesMusicJeremih Finally Addresses PARTYNEXTDOOR Tour Drama295