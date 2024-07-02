Jeremih Breaks His Silence On PARTYNEXTDOOR Drama

PARTYNEXTDOOR's tweet-and-deletes against Jeremih, Chris Brown, and Bryson Tiller caught many by surprise.

PARTYNEXTDOOR sent folks in the R&B world into befuddled panic when he dissed Jeremih, Chris Brown, and Bryson Tiller in some tweet-and-deletes. Moreover, he seemed to take issue with the trio featuring his ex-girlfriend in their music video for "Wait On It," and it took many fans by surprise. It's kind of unclear where the situation stands right now because the OVO affiliate walked back on this animosity, but its targets are still reacting and responding to this development. For example, during a recent conversation with DJ Carisma for Rolling Loud, Jeremih responded to PARTY's attacks and seemed to take the whole thing pretty lightly.

"I ain't got nothing bad to say about PARTY, you know what I'm saying?" Jeremih began his remarks. "We all have a bad night. Right now, like I said, 'Wait On It,' it is what it is, and she is who she is. Tell her I said 'What up?' at the end of the day. So... As I did. I couldn't wait. Yeah, I think he beat us to making somebody cry, the mirror beat us. So he came back at us, to me, at least.

Jeremih Has "Nothing Bad To Say" About PARTYNEXTDOOR

"Yeah, he shook it up, for sure," Jeremih continued. "He shook it up, man. But I'm not against fool, and it is what it is, it ain't what it ain't. You know, I popped out at his show last week, so I really was lost, you know what I'm saying? Out here, over the weekend, I was super lost. Yeah, that's why I was like, 'Huh?' You know what I'm saying? Like I said, we all have a bad night. I'll say that, you know. Too much birthday sex can go the wrong way, you know?"