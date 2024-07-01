PartyNextDoor Clarifies He Has "Nothing But Love" For Chris Brown, Jeremih & Bryson Tiller

PartyNextDoor didn't mean any disrespect to the group.

PartyNextDoor has clarified that he has "nothing by love" for Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller after seemingly dissing the three on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend. In a since-deleted post, he wrote: "I'm finna make these n***as cry... Bryson Chris; and Jeremih... enjoy, the nights, of your life. Doing videos, at 34, that b***h broke. I know 5 rnb singers who broke." The comments came after his ex, Desma, made an appearance in the music video for the group's collaboration, "Wait On It."

After Party deleted the post, Brown came out and claimed that the OVO Sound singer attempted to apologize to him behind the scenes. "N****s speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract sh*t," he wrote on X. "NAW N***A, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me." Hours later, Party posted: "To be clear, I got nothing but love n respect for those guys…. sh*t happens."

PartyNextDoor Performs At SXSW

PARTYNEXTDOOR at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at The Four Seasons on March 14, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Karl Walter/Billboard via Getty Images)

In the replies to Party's post, numerous fans trolled him by making reference to Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us," which was released amid his feud with Drake. One user wrote: "And Party at the party playing with his nose now. And Baka got a weird case why’s he around??" Another remarked: "it's your bday and you worried about desma." Check out Party's clarification of his comments below.

PartyNextDoor Clarifies His Controversial Post