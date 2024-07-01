Kehlani Recalls "Diabolical" Story About Being Cheated On & Fans Think It Was PartyNextDoor

Kehlani didn't specify who it was, but that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing.

Kehlani recently revealed the "craziest" thing they've ever caught someone doing in a relationship and based on the timeline they gave, fans think it was PartyNextDoor. They addressed the topic while speaking about their new song, "Better Not," during an interview with Nessa on Hot 97. The song is included on their new album, Crash.

The interviewer begins by describing the track as "alarming." In the lyrics, they rap: "I almost died the night when I caught you in somebody's Benz (Ooh, ooh) / I better not catch you doing that sh*t again / And you're not wrong, 'cause you're not mine / I would choose this dance with you in every life / Though we're just a little more than friends / I better not catch you doing that sh*t again."

Kehlani Hosts "Crash" Album Release Party In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Kehlani performs during the Crash Album Release Party on June 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, she asks about the "craziest" thing Kehlani has witnessed. "This is actually psychotic. It's actually diabolical. I found a stack of Polaroids of all the women that he cheated on me with. He was keeping them in Polaroid form in his travel bag," Kehlani said. When asked to elaborate, they explained: "I was trying to clean. We were not in town. We weren't in town and I was like putting things away." They added that they were 19 or 20 years old at the time. "I was not the girl I am today that would be like, 'Yo. Wow.' I was definitely like, 'Oh my God. Terrifying.' And I threw them away. He never mentioned it to me and I never said anything. But there were crazier things that happened in that situation so it checks out." Fans on social media quickly assumed Party was the unnamed person.

Kehlani Reflects On The Song "Better Not"