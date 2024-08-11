Kehlani Is Focused On Their Daughter After Debunking Sex Cult Allegations

Kehlani is sick of their initial silence on the matter being used against them.

Kehlani says they are focused on taking care of their daughter after having to debunk allegations they were involved in a sex cult made by their ex-partner, Javaughn Young-White, last week. In a new statement on Instagram, the singer called out people who used their initial silence on the matter against them.

“My silence is focus,” they wrote. “I am focused on my daughter. I’m tired of my silence being framed as anything but. My daughter and the work I have to continue, so her life remains as wonderful as it is, is my focus.” From there, Kehlani further clarified that they have no ill will toward the people spreading the accusation. They concluded: “I have no ill wishes even for those who have ill wishes towards me. I’m a mother first and foremost, and a person who believes in God.” Reports of Young-White making the allegations initially surfaced in a report from TMZ, which cited his custody filing.

Kehlani Celebrates New Album "Crash" During Release Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Kehlani performs during the Crash Album Release Party on June 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He later came out and shot down the claims and argued his former legal council put out the statement without his permission. "Before filing, the information regarding Priest Neto and his church was circulated to me by parties of priority. I am now aware that these parties were attempting to use allegations and vocabulary to escalate their own disputes within the church. As of today, these parties no longer align with their allegations. Understandably, I was not aware of this at the time," he wrote in one statement. "When I was presented with the allegations against Neto and his church, my daughter was no longer affiliated. However, I was still deeply distressed about the direct care of my child. From my perspective, I was being told the consequences of alarming decision-making that could have ended quite differently."

Kehlani Speaks Out On Allegations