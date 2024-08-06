Kehlani's Friend Defends Them Following Baby Daddy's Sex Cult Accusations

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kehlani Sex Cult Baby Daddy Response Destin Conrad Music News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) DESTIN CONRAD and Kehlani attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party with Casamigos specialty cocktails at Citizen News Hollywood on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Warner Music)
Destin Conrad said that people are trying to make Kehlani look like a villain for their own gain, and that speaking on parenting is going too far.

Kehlani is the subject of much controversy right now. Their baby daddy Javaughn Young-White accused them of being in a sex cult. Reportedly, he seeks full custody of their daughter according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Young-White thinks she's at risk of abuse due to the supposed cult's alleged leader facing various claims of sexual assault. While the origin of these accusations is unclear, fans and friends alike are defending the singer, including one Destin Conrad. The artist took to Twitter to support the Oakland native and theorize as to why people are dragging their name.

"i seen n***as really pull s**t out they a** when they cornered," Destin Conrad wrote of the Kehlani accusations. "n that's what scare me about yall. instead of working on yourself u jus desperately fishin for something or someone to make a villain. it's tired, get help. yall get on here n make think pieces about my friend all day but please don't ever come for the parenting. n don't believe S**T you read on the internet. let's [be] very f***ing real for a second. n***as love to villainize someone when s**t don't go they way i see."

Destin Conrad Defends Kehlani

Elsewhere, Kehlani's baby daddy claimed that they lied about their sexuality and their fling. "I understand why she had to gas it up and act like I was a gay sperm donor. to protect herself from the fake lesbian allegations. but ima need yall to stop calling me gay 6 years later again," he wrote on Twitter. "People implying I'm a gay sperm donor when I'm a whole father is lame as hell. and I'm not gonna sit here and go along with it lol.

"Also being outed as a 'gay/queer man' against my consent and getting homophobia thrown at me for years gets me tight. Bro don't push that on me," Kehlani's baby daddy continued. "Mfs sat there and lied on my sexuality to protect whatever lesbian identity was working for them at the time. And I caught all the flack fr it and constantly got told to stfu before I ruin mfs career."

...