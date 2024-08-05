Kehlani's Baby Daddy Is Worried Their Daughter Is Part Of A Sex Cult And Wants Full Custody

BYCole Blake1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stormzy Performs At All Points East Festival 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Kehlani performs at Stormzy's 'This Is What We Mean Day' during All Points East Festival 2023 at Victoria Park on August 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
The father of Kehlani's daughter has come with some wild allegations.

The father of Kehlani's baby, Javaughn Young-White, wants full custody of their daughter amid concerns that the singer is involved in a "sex cult," according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He claims the singer has been under the thumb of a cult leader who has faced numerous sexual assault accusations. Young-White argues the entire situation puts their 5-year-old Adeya Nomi at risk of serious abuse. It's unclear where Young-White is coming up with these accusations of an alleged sex cult. Another concern he voices is Kehlani's busy tour schedule, following the release of her fourth studio album, Crash, which dropped back in June.

Fans may recognize Adeya as, over the years, Kehlani has shared adorable pictures of her on their Instagram page. The two welcomed Adeya back in 2019 but broke up just a year later.

Read More: Kehlani Addresses Fans’ Lingering Questions About Their Sexuality

Kehlani Performs At Sol Blume Festival

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Kehlani performs on Day 2 of the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park on August 20, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

The concerns come after Kehlani recently posted a series of videos on TikTok explaining the evolution of their sexuality. “I was bisexual my entire life, and then I came out as a lesbian almost four years ago now,” they said. “But when I realized, recently actually, all of the f–king elevation in my life that has come from de-centering men in every f–king area of it … when I prioritized women and also just centered myself and women? When all the bad b—hes decide what planet we’re going to after we f–k this one, invite me, because I will thrive.”

In other Kehlani news, they faced backlash on social media over the weekend for posing for a photo with Chris Brown. Fans were upset considering the history of misconduct allegations Brown has faced in addition to his crude response to Kehlani's suicide attempt in 2016. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kehlani on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kehlani Faces Fan Criticism For Posing With "Twin" Chris Brown

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...