Kehlani's Baby Daddy Is Worried Their Daughter Is Part Of A Sex Cult And Wants Full Custody

The father of Kehlani's daughter has come with some wild allegations.

The father of Kehlani's baby, Javaughn Young-White, wants full custody of their daughter amid concerns that the singer is involved in a "sex cult," according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He claims the singer has been under the thumb of a cult leader who has faced numerous sexual assault accusations. Young-White argues the entire situation puts their 5-year-old Adeya Nomi at risk of serious abuse. It's unclear where Young-White is coming up with these accusations of an alleged sex cult. Another concern he voices is Kehlani's busy tour schedule, following the release of her fourth studio album, Crash, which dropped back in June.

Fans may recognize Adeya as, over the years, Kehlani has shared adorable pictures of her on their Instagram page. The two welcomed Adeya back in 2019 but broke up just a year later.

Kehlani Performs At Sol Blume Festival

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Kehlani performs on Day 2 of the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park on August 20, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

The concerns come after Kehlani recently posted a series of videos on TikTok explaining the evolution of their sexuality. “I was bisexual my entire life, and then I came out as a lesbian almost four years ago now,” they said. “But when I realized, recently actually, all of the f–king elevation in my life that has come from de-centering men in every f–king area of it … when I prioritized women and also just centered myself and women? When all the bad b—hes decide what planet we’re going to after we f–k this one, invite me, because I will thrive.”