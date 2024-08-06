Kehlani's Ex Sues Singer Over Daughter: Breaking Down The Alarming Cult Allegations

In an explosive lawsuit, Javaughn Young-White is accusing Kehlani of raising their daughter in a cult run by an alleged sexual assault abuser.

Co-parenting isn't always smooth sailing, and new court documents suggest that Kehlani and her ex, Javaugn Young-White, have been navigating rocky waters. The acclaimed singer has recently captivated audiences with her vocal support of a ceasefire in Palestine, encouraging her peers to boldly speak out on political issues. As praise began to roll in from those who agreed with her views, a shocking personal life twist emerged after Young-White filed a lawsuit against Kehlani regarding their five-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi.

Young-White, a musician, and Kehlani Parrish reportedly began dating in 2018 when they were said to have met or worked together. Adeya would arrive in March 2019, but the couple decided to end their relationship only a few months later. Details regarding their breakup were kept close to the vest, yet, in interviews, Kehlani suggested that she and Young-White were a healthy balance.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Kehlani headlines the west stage at All Points East Festival 2023 at Victoria Park on August 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

"I have a 2-year-old daughter...She's the best. Me and her dad are like really, really close friends, and the decision to start a family was really easy for us because we both believed in each other's ability to be good parents," the singer said back in 2021. "We just focus on being a team, honestly, and when I was able to tell him I've come to newer terms with my sexuality and he's super, super, super supportive," the singer said.

However, it was recently announced that Young-White is taking the mother of his daughter to court. In his lawsuit, he is asking for full custody of Adeya, alleging that Kehlani belongs to a cult led by an abuser who is helping to keep the little girl from her father. Kehlani has yet to answer these accusations. We also recognize that Young-White has made further allegations on social media, including claiming Kehlani practices Santeria and lies about his sexuality. The singer revealed that she was a lesbian years ago and stated that the father of her child was bisexual. For this breakdown, we will focus on some of the more scathing claims made by Young-White in court documents only in his plea to gain guardianship.

Kehlani Is Accused Of Being In A Cult

To begin, Young-White shone a light on how Adeya entered the world. "Adeya was born through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult that she belongs in," the documents read. “The main reason that I am filing this petition is that [Kehlani] has been involved in this cult for the past few years and it appears that this cult controls her actions and her behavior, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter."

Throughout the paperwork, Kehlani's mental state is underscored. Young-White is adamant that the singer is being manipulated or controlled in her "cult" environment, making it difficult for him to see or spend time with Adeya. He is also asking the court to require Kehlani to undergo a psychological examination to determine if she is mentally fit to care for their daughter.

Javaughn Says His Name Isn't On Daughter's Birth Certificate

Because Adeya wasn't born in a medical facility, there were issues regarding her birth certificate and legal documents. "Due to the fact that Adeya was born in a home and not in a conventional setting like a hospital, my name is not on Adeya's birth certificate," he wrote. Since Adeya was born, he has requested Kehlani amend the paperwork to show he is her father. However, Young-White added he can't get an answer from Kehlani regarding when and if that will happen. Moreover, the guitarist asserts he isn't even sure if Adeya has a Social Security number, suggesting that Kehlani will not communicate with him. Young-White admitted that there was a time when he would accompany Kehlani on tour and care for their daughter.

The Alleged Cult Leader Said Javaughn Would Kill His Daughter

Regarding this alleged cult Kehlani is a part of, Young-White explained that he hasn't been able to have much contact with Adeya because of an alleged "vision" the group's leader had. “For example, the cult leader, who goes by the name of Neto, convinced Respondent that he had a vision that I was a danger to our daughter and would kill her." He said Neto told Kehlani that Young-White would harm the little girl and “banned Respondent from allowing me to see Adeya.” There are also allegations that "religious ceremonies" are being performed on or around Adeya, and during those times, "no one is allowed to be in the room."

Javaughn Claims The Cult Leader Was Accused Of Sexual Assault

More about Neto is sure to surface in the coming weeks, but Young-White is ensuring that his perspective of the purported cult leader is included in the lawsuit. The musician stated that Neto has "numerous accusations of committing sexual assault" involving young girls and adult women. This is an obvious concern if true, with Young-White stressing that "random strangers" have been set in place to look after Adeya when Kehlani is busy. These people reportedly include Neto and other members of the alleged cult.

Young-White also mentions a woman associated with the cult who he knows as "Messiah." According to him, Messiah is one of several members of the cult who have been allowed to bathe and sleep in a bed with Adeya. He further said in the documents that Messiah uses psychedelic drugs while taking baths with his daughter.

Javaughn Wants Full Custody

As previously stated, Young-White is petitioning the court for full custody of his and Kehlani's five-year-old daughter. He also wants her name legally changed to "Adeya Parrish Young-White" and wants evidence of the girl's Social Security card and birth certificate records. The musician also wants his name added to Adeya's birth certificate. “I am not here to disparage [Kehlani]. However, the environment that she has created for herself is not the type of environment that a child should be living, and therefore, I bring myself to the mercy and wisdom of the Court to save my daughter before it is too late."