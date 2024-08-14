Kehlani Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend During Custody Battle

The singer will maintain custody in the meantime.

Kehlani's battle for custody has taken a surprising turn. The singer decided to file a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Javaughn Young-White, on August 13. The order was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, and will prohibit Young-White from contacting Kehlani or their daughter. It's not a coincidence that the order was filed two weeks after Kehlani filed to obtain full custody of their daughter. Young-White will not only be restricted from contacting his family members, but will be forced to keep a 100 yard distance from their home as well.

TMZ reported that Kehlani will maintain full custody of her daughter Adeya while the restraining order is in effect. Commissioner Jeffrey W. Korn stated that order was processed quickly because there Young-White has a history of abuse against Kehlani. Korn also cited a lack of cooperation with regards to co-parenting, and fear of possible child abduction during the custody case. "He's not emotionally well and appears to suffer from periods of despair," Kehlani claimed in court documents. "When he's agitated, he cannot stop moving and throws his arms in the air while yelling and screaming at me."

Kehlani Accused Her Ex Of Being Emotionally Unwell

The tables have turned in this highly publicized custody battle. Young-White was the first one to level accusations, as he claimed Kehlani was a member of a cult. On July 24, Young-White filed a complaint stating that the cult "controls her actions and her behavior, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter." He also accused the singer of leaving Adeya in the care of so-called cult members when she's on tour. "The environment that she has created for herself is not the type of environment that a child should be living," he asserted.