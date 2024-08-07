Kehlani's Baby Daddy Denies Sex Cult Claims And Demands A Retraction From TMZ

Javaughn Young-White is furious about the report.

Javaughn Young-White, the father of Kehlani's daughter, has demanded a retraction from TMZ after the outlet reported that he accused the singer of being in a sex cult while seeking full custody of their daughter. Instead, Young-White says his legal filing was still incomplete and he has since hired new counsel to assist him in the case.

"I never said that I think Santeria is a sex cult. Nor did I say that my daughter is in a sex cult," he began in a statement on Instagram. "That's factually incorrect and I think it's disgusting that TMZ would exploit a child's image like that. Further, I have not been made aware of any court ordered mediation as of writing this per the account of TMZ. Personally, I would love for TMZ to justify to me, the father, how they came up with this narrative. The TMZ article sensationalized aspects of what was said while simultaneously breaching my confidentiality. Further, the filing of my case was incomplete and did not have my authorization by error of counsel. I am no longer represented by the aforementioned counsel. There will be an amended filing soon which will illustrate the full range of my concern."

Kehlani also addressed the wild accusations in a statement on Instagram. "What has been published in the media over the past 24 hours is incredibly hurtful, inaccurate, inappropriate, and simply untrue," they wrote. "I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm's way, or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe. I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media." Check out Young-White's full statement below.

Javaughn Young-White Speaks Out

Kehlani

Kehlani and Young-White welcomed their 5-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi, back in 2019 but broke up just a year later. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kehlani and Javaughn Young-White on HotNewHipHop.

