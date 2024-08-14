Kehlani's Ex Shares Receipts Amid Abuse Allegations

Javaughn Young-White is seeking custody of their daughter.

Kehlani's ex, Javaughn Young-White, has shared a series of text messages between the two on Instagram after the singer was granted a temporary restraining order against him on Friday. Young-White argues that Kehlani was the one who was abusive during their relationship. He's also seeking custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Adeya.

"I BEGGED YOU to leave me alone, I BEGGED YOU that I didn't want to speak," Young-White wrote in one of the alleged messages. "I RAN from your room into the backhouse. You followed me and barged through the door. I asked you REPEATEDLY that I did not want to talk to you. You said 'YOU HAVE TO SPEAK TO YOUR CO PARENT' I RAN into the bathroom. I said NO I DONT. PLEASE STOP. I said PLEASE leave me alone. Cause I knew what you were about to do. I said I AM PACKING. You KEPT COMING. YOU wanted us to be homeless in the morning."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kehlani during the 2024 WeHo Pride Parade on June 02, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Young-White previously made headlines, earlier this month, after TMZ reported on documents in which he appeared to accuse Kehlani of being in a sex cult. Soon afterward, he walked back the remarks and claimed they were put out without his permission by former legal counsel. Kehlani also addressed the drama on Instagram. “What has been published in the media over the past 24 hours is incredibly hurtful, inaccurate, inappropriate, and simply untrue,” they wrote. “I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm’s way, or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe. I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media.”

Javaughn Young-White Fires Back