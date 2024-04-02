Kehlani's Dating History: A Look Back At The Singer's Romances

Kehlani stands out in the music industry not only for their undeniable talent but also for their candid approach to life and love. With their soulful voice and introspective lyrics, she has secured the love of fans worldwide. Yet, it is not just Kehlani's music that keeps people talking. It’s also their intriguing dating history that has been the subject of much attention and fascination. From public romances to private affairs, Kehlani’s romances have been notably popular.

Previously, Kehlani has been in relationships with individuals of various genders, identifying as queer and pansexual. However, in a now-deleted TikTok video she posted in 2021, she openly acknowledged the realization that she identifies as a lesbian. “I’m just gonna fucking say it because everyone keeps bringing it up to me,” she started. “They’re like, ‘Kehlani, what’s new?’ I’m like, ‘I finally know I’m a lesbian.’ Well, it’s fucking true. I am gay, gay, gay, gay, gay.” So from PartyNextDoor to Kiara Russell, let's take a closer look at all of Kehlani's romances.

PartyNextDoor (2013-2016)

PARTYNEXTDOOR at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the The Four Seasons on March 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Karl Walter/Billboard via Getty Images)

Kehlani’s romances have often played out in the public eye. Among their early relationships was the one with fellow singer-songwriter, PartyNextDoor. The two were first linked in 2013 but chose to keep things under wraps. The couple’s relationship was short-lived however, as they reportedly broke up in 2015 before the R&B singer began dating Kyrie Irving.

In March 2016, PartyNextDoor infamously posted an Instagram photo that seemingly showed him and Kehlani interlocking hands. He captioned it: “After all her shenanigans, still got the r&b singer back in my bed.” While it was unknown when the photos were taken, the post ignited rumors that Kehlani was cheating on Irving, and she soon became embroiled in rumors of infidelity. Fortunately, she emerged stronger and more resilient.

Kyrie Irving (2016)

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: Professional baskbetball player Kyrie Irving attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Following their relationship with PartyNextDoor, Kehlani found love with NBA star Kyrie Irving. In February 2016, Kehlani revealed to ILY Magazine that they had been friends for some time before their relationship turned romantic. “I think this is the first time that I’ve ever been able to really be myself at all times,” she said. “In the sense of being incredibly goofy with someone and being based on a best friendship.” This relationship was short-lived as well. Irving also emphasized just a month later that he was not dating Kehlani at the time of PartyNextDoor’s post.

Shaina Negrón (2017)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: SexxyStaceFace, Mapy, Katherine Nunez and Toushai attend "Scream" Advanced Screening Dinner & A Movie Hosted By DJ Suss One on January 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Despite the setbacks she faced in past romances, Kehlani remained open to the possibility of finding love again. This time, she found companionship with the talented painter and tattoo artist, Shaina Negrón. The relationship, though mostly private, occasionally emerged into the public eye, notably through Instagram Live and joint appearances at award shows. It is even rumored that Negrón served as the muse behind Kehlani’s “Honey.” While the details about their breakup are vague, Kehlani revealed during a 2018 interview on Nicki Minaj’s podcast, Queen Radio, that they are still friends. “We’ve been just friends since then,” she said. “That relationship actually wasn’t very long, but me and her are super cool now.”

Javaughn Young-White (2018)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Jaboukie Young-White and Javaughn Young-White attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alongside Kehlani’s pregnancy announcement came news about the romance she shares with guitarist Javaughn Young-White, whom she collaborates with often. During a Queen Radio appearance, when questioned about the father of their child, she provided some context on why Young-White was the perfect partner. “When I found out that I can get a break from touring because I’ve been primarily a touring artist, that’s when I planned for it for this time,” she said.

“It was planned so we had a short time frame of having to actually have sex every day. And we were excited that it didn’t start feeling like a chore," she continued. "I started dating women before I ever dated men. Then, I was lucky to find a partner who was a bisexual male. And he really understands my queerness and my fluidity, and I really understand his. It’s very awesome to be understood.” Despite their breakup, she revealed to British Vogue in 2020 that she and Young-White maintain a close friendship and continue to co-parent.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: YG and Kehlani attend the 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kehlani and YG’s brief relationship was one of the more memorable romances in both artists' dating history. Their memorable hand-in-hand entrance at a September 2019 New York Fashion Week show significantly made headlines. However, their whirlwind romance was marked by several breakups. Their final split occurred on Valentine’s Day in 2020, coinciding with the release of their joint track, “Konclusions.” In response, she released “Valentine’s Day (Shameful),” which delved into the pain of discovering infidelity after checking YG's phone. During a May 2020 appearance on The Breakfast Club, she described the song as literal, capturing the breakup "word for word."

Victoria Monét (2020)

TOPSHOT - US singer-songwriter Victoria Monet poses in the press room with the Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best R&B Album for "Jaguar II" during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

One of Kehlani’s hidden romances was with none other than Victoria Monét. There had been speculation about the two women dating for years, but not until 2023 did Monét confirm that they were an item in 2020. During her appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast High Low, Victoria Monet recounted an anecdote concerning her boyfriend, John Gaines’ lack of jealousy. She stated: “While pregnant, I did a ‘Touch Me’ remix with Kehlani, and the song is about her. We went in the studio, [and] there was no jealousy.” Monét also said that although things between Kehlani and her had ended, they were still friends.

070 Shake (2021-2022)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) 070 Shake and Kehlani attend the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)

Rumors about Kehlani’s relationship with 070 Shake began when they were seen getting cozy with each other. The relationship was subsequently confirmed in May 2021. The pair had been friends for six years and took the leap to becoming partners. However, the couple eventually broke up in 2022. Breakup rumors began when fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on social media and had deleted all their shared photos. To add fuel to the fire and confirm the breakup, the singer posted on Instagram, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Kiara Russell (2022-Present)

Speculation suggests that Kehlani and Kiara Russell’s relationship began shortly after the singer's breakup with 070 Shake. In late 2022, Kehlani introduced their new partner, basketball star Kiara Russell, to the public through a now-deleted TikTok video, showcasing intimate kisses. Confirmation followed as Russell shared a collection of photos on Instagram titled "love n happiness dump," which featured a moment of her and Kehlani eating together. They’ve been a couple since then.



