They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old took to social media to give a mid-January look at their gym progress. “3 committed months of fitness bro-ism in every sense of the word,” the caption on their TikTok uploaded to Instagram says. “PROGRESS [muscle emoji].”

Kehlani attends IN BLOOM, imagined by Kehlani presented by Grey Goose Essences at Pier 17 on July 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Grey Goose Essences)

In the clip, Kehlani wears a cropped grey crewneck sweater over printed green and black leggings. The bottoms clearly emphasize her growing behind. The audio of choice is Ice Spice’s latest joint, “In Ha Mood.”

“I tried dippin’, he begged me to stay / Bae, I’m not stayin’, I just wanna play,” the Bronx-born rapper spits in the snippet. “In the party, he just wanna rump / Big boobs and the butt stay plump,” the song continues as the Oakland native flexes her abs then turns to give fans a peak at the back.

Kehlani clearly caught Spice’s attention with the thirst trap, as she wrote “Baddie fren,” in the comments. Other friends who hyped the R&B diva up include Raveena, Bree Runway, and Layton Greene.

Aside from friends, fans have also been leaving thirsty replies. “Maybe I’m not straight?” one user openly pondered. Others added, “Those yams be yamming,” and “My favourite body type.”

In other news, Kehlani certainly has a lot to celebrate lately. Before 2022 came to an end, they debuted their new relationship on social media. Read more about that here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

