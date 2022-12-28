Months after Kehlani called it quits with 070 Shake, the singer has now popped out with someone new. The Oakland-born musician showed off her new relationship on TikTok this past week, with her and Kiara “Kiki” Russell letting fans in on their budding romance.

Russell, a former college basketball star, went viral on the platform over the weekend after posting a video of her and Kehlani dying her hair. The pair shared a kiss in the intimate video, which features the romantic jam “Into You” by Tamia and Fabulous.

A day earlier, she also shared a video of her and the “Beautiful Lies” songstress addressing a fan’s comment about how they met.

“We were at Whole Foods and we both touched hands reaching for the same kiwi. And the next thing you know, love,” Kehlani joked in the clip, adding, “Actually the stud stork brought her, so she dropped off on my porch.”

Kehlani also showed off Russell on her own TikTok account, posting a clip of them together. “Say hi to the girls,” the It Was Good Until It Wasn’t star sang on video.

“You wasn’t really supposed to say hi to the girls,” Kehlani then said. “No, you supposed to say hi. Not to the girls.”

Social media users were quick to respond to the 27-year-old’s new chapter, with many commenting on the pair going public and Kehlani’s past relationships. Others also shared that they thought the new couple closely resembled each other.

“Kehlani really loves her a look alike,” one user wrote on Twitter.

