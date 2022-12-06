Kehlani was spotted dancing on Letitia Wright at a club in London in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, as well as 070 Shake, were all also in attendance.

The party went down after Kehlani’s show at O2 Academy Brixton. Kehlani has been in a relationship with 070 Shake, while Wright is rumored to be dating model Eva Apio. Apio was also in the building.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Kehlani poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Fans of the two had mixed responses to the video. “My day be so fine then BOOM kehlani grinding on letitia wright,” one fan wrote. Another wrote: “Letitia wright getting danced on by Kehlani while her fine model girlfriend standin next to her is what I’m manifestin. Good vibes with no jealousy and a funny loving relationship.”

Both Kehlani and Wright are wrapping up big years in their respective careers. Wright recently starred in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She was additionally cast in Surrounded alongside Jamie Bell, Jeffrey Donovan, and Brett Gelman. It will also be the late Michael K. Williams’ final role.

Kehlani, on the other hand, is currently performing across the world on the Blue Water Road Trip Tour. The shows are in promotion of their third studio album, Blue Water Road, which released on April 29, 2022. The album features Blxst, Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Ambré, and Thundercat. It peaked at number 13 on the US Billboard 200.

Check out the video of Kehlani and Letitia Wright in London below, as well as some of the responses from fans.

kehlani grinding on letitia wright from black panther at the after party in london is not something i thought i would ever see but i’m not complaining 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/pyH4v9oLNY — d (@gostreamkehlani) December 6, 2022

my day be so fine then BOOM kehlani grinding on letitia wright pic.twitter.com/LXRTavZXwO — zsa (@lilpuppykin) December 6, 2022

Letitia wright getting danced on by Kehlani while her fine model girlfriend standin next to her is what I’m manifestin.



Good vibes with no jealousy and a funny loving relationship. pic.twitter.com/Rxj9obEW2J — KD 🏳️‍🌈 (@individualKay) December 6, 2022

Me after watching Letitia Wright and Kehlani https://t.co/KOtolNprF6 — the writer formely known as LEX (@iamlexstylz) December 6, 2022

[Via]