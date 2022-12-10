Black Panther actress Letitia Wright and singer Kehlani recently sparked dating rumors after a video of the pair dancing in a London club went viral. But according to a source, there isn’t a possible relationship brewing between the two stars.

According to The Shade Room, the insider revealed that Wright and Kehlani are “just friends.”

Claiming that the “Toxic” singer dancing on people isn’t uncommon, they added, “There are plenty of videos of Kehlani throwing a*s on more friends than I can count on my hands throughout her tour.”

A video clip of Kehlani and Wright dancing together following the singer’s O2 Academy Brixton show made the rounds on the internet earlier this month. Fans quickly began to speculate if there was more going on between them on social media.

“Why did this have to be in a dark a*s club. I can’t see.” one fan joked about the clip.

Why did this have to be in a dark ass club. I can’t see pic.twitter.com/hyjhiTHiEC — Honey Sen Pai 🍯 (@Blasian__Tee) December 6, 2022

IM LOSIGN MY MIND pic.twitter.com/S9Geh7CAnT — My Pussy Precedes Me (@ILYTren) December 6, 2022

Another tweeted, “Not my gf cheatin on me with my gf.”

Not my gf cheatin on me with my gf 🫤🫤🫤 pic.twitter.com/KYF9RE0xQ0 — Dessssyyy (@dessyli1718) December 6, 2022

This was not on my 2022 bingo card pic.twitter.com/e7Y90wE9NN — In Everything, Find Pleasure (@The_RoseSpeaks) December 6, 2022

Further fueling rumors, they were also shown whispering in each others’ ears while enjoying their night out at the club.

whispering in eachothers ear, letitia giving kehlani her glasses… STOP IT OR DROP THE TAPE pic.twitter.com/RyzOqrWoNO — savv ミ☆ (@savandaya) December 6, 2022

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress has also been rumored of dating model Eva Apio. Meanwhile, many fans surmised that Kehlani and rapper 070 Shake might have recently called it quits.

The Blue Water Road singer came out as a lesbian last year after identifying as bisexual in the past. Using both she and they pronouns, Kehlani also considers herself to be non-binary. She’s been romantically linked with a number of notable celebrities throughout her career, including Kyrie Irving and PartyNextDoor.

