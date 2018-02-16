Letitia Wright
- Pop CultureSource Squashes Letitia Wright & Kehlani Dating Rumors Following Viral Dancing ClipThe insider made it clear that Kehlani and Letitia Wright are nothing more than friends.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureKehlani Dances On Letitia Wright At Club In LondonKehlani can be seen dancing on Letitia Wright in a viral video taken in London.By Cole Blake
- MoviesLetitia Wright Recalls Traumatic Injury From Filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"Letitia Wright says that she's still working through the trauma she sustained from an injury she suffered while filming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."By Cole Blake
- MoviesLetitia Wright Hospitalized After "Black Panther 2" Stunt Goes Wrong: ReportMCU actress Letitia Wright was reportedly hospitalized following a stunt rig accident on the set of the "Black Panther" sequel.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesMarvel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther In SequelBoseman will forever be king. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureLetitia Wright Deletes Social Media After Facing Backlash For Anti-Vaccine VideoAfter sharing a video speculating over the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, Letitia Wright has vanished from social media.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureLetitia Wright Shares Anti-Vax Video On Social MediaLetitia Wright shared an anti-vaccination video on Twitter, Friday, prompting criticism from Don Cheadle.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentMarvel Confirms Fate Of "Black Panther" Fan-Favorite Shuri"The Decimation" showed little mercy for Wakanda. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentLetitia Wright Crowned Box Office Queen By FandangoWright reigns supreme. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRihanna & Childish Gambino Star In Trailer For New Film Directed By Hiro MuraiWatch a sneak peek of "Guava Island."By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Black Panther" Has Taken Precedence Over "Infinity War" For A Possible Oscar RunMarvel needs some Oscars. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLetitia Wright Is "Honored" To Be A Disney Princess & Is Ready To Become Black PantherIn the comics, Shuri takes up the Black Panther mantle. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentOprah, Chadwick Boseman, & More Sign Open Letter Fighting Gender InequalityThe letter features over 140 signatures. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Black Panther" Star Letitia Wright Freestyles On Vibranium, Burritos & MoreLetitia Wright finds herself in a rap battle with Black Thought.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong'o & "Black Panther" Co-Star Letitia Wright Share Backseat FreestyleThe release of "Black Panther" has everyone buggin'.By Chantilly Post