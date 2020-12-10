Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureFKA Twigs On Shia LaBeouf Allegations: "I Am A Survivor Of Domestic Violence"Since news surfaced that FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf, for abuse, sexual assault, and knowingly transmitting an STD, she has broken her silence with a lengthy Instagram caption, giving some insight on her side of the things.By Ellie Spina
- Music VideosJhené Aiko & Nas Drop Black & White Music Video For "10K Hours"Jhené Aiko and Nas just dropped a stunning black and white music video for their jazz lounge-esque vibe, "10k Hours." By Ellie Spina
- TVWendy Williams Puts Her Show On Hold Following Her Mother's PassingAfter confirming the death of her mother earlier this week, Wendy Williams announced that she will be taking some time off from the show to be with her family.By Ellie Spina
- Music VideosMulatto & Lil Baby Drop Burlesque-Themed Video For "Sex Lies"Hours after releasing the extended version of her album, "Queen Of Da Souf," Mulatto and Lil Baby drop a music video for "Sex Lies."By Ellie Spina
- NewsCHIKA Puts Her Feelings On Wax With "FWB"CHIKA gets vulnerably with her feelings in latest single, "FWB."By Ellie Spina
- RelationshipsFKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf For Alleged Abuse, Sexual Assault, & Giving Her An STDFKA twigs filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend, Shia Labeouf, for alleged abuse, sexual assault, and knowingly transmitting a sexually transmitted disease to her.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Calls Rihanna "A B*tch" In Latest Rant Directed At Savage X FentyAzealia Banks fires shots at Rihanna, her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, and anyone that promotes it.By Ellie Spina
- NewsKid Cudi Drops "Show Out" With Pop Smoke & Skepta Off "Man On The Moon III"Off of Kid Cudi's highly anticipated album release, "Man On The Moon III" comes his collaboration with Skepta, and the late, great Pop Smoke.By Ellie Spina
- NewsMulatto & Lil Baby Join Forces For "Sex Lies"Off of the extended version of her album, "Queen Of Da Souf," Mulatto just dropped "Sex Lies" featuring Lil Baby.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureBig Sean Unveils Massive Hair Growth: "Look Like A Wig But It's All Me"Big Sean took to Instagram yesterday to unveil his shockingly long locks.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureBrandon Bernard Executed, Kim Kardashian Details His Final MomentsAfter weeks of trying to have death row inmate, Brandon Bernard's sentencing commuted to no avail, Kim Kardashian shares a series of emotional tweets following his execution.By Ellie Spina
- NewsAri Lennox Releases "Grounded" An R&B Jingle For Black-Owned BusinessesAri Lennox just released an energetic new single, "Grounded," an excellent addition to anyone's R&B playlist.By Ellie Spina
- NewsH.E.R Drops Emotional New Ballad "Hold Us Together"H.E.R teams up with Disney to release "Hold Us Together," an uplifting ballad for the film "Safety."By Ellie Spina
- NewsAmbré Drops Steamy New Single "Alone"Ambré drops "alone" off of her double single project "alone/the catch up."By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureTeyana Taylor Announces New Career Path After Retiring From MusicJust days after announcing her retirement from the music business, Teyana Taylor announced her latest career endeavour.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Thanks Boosie Badazz For Tweeting "Free Bill Cosby"Since coming to his defense earlier this year, Bill Cosby thanks Boosie Badazz for his support.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Is On A Roasting Rampage & Twitter Is Here For ItAzealia Banks has been dragging a ton of people lately and fans are low key loving it. By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureSevyn Streeter Tests Positive For COVID-19: "Absolutely Heartbreaking""Anything You Want" singer, Sevyn Streeter, revealed that she recently tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be spending Christmas with her family this year because of it.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Pleads With Trump To Stop Death Row Inmate's ExecutionAfter trying to help commute death row inmate, Brandon Bernard's sentencing to no avail, Kim Kardashian shares a series of emotional tweets paying tribute to him as his execution approaches.By Ellie Spina
- NewsDJ Drewski, Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G Drop New Single "2020 Vision"DJ Drewski takes on Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G for brand new single, "2020 Vision."By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureKid Cudi's "Man On The Moon III" Drops Tomorrow & The Anticipation Is RealICYMI, Kid Cudi's "Man On The Moon III" is dropping tomorrow, so naturally, fans can't stop talking about it. By Ellie Spina
- RelationshipsIman Shumpert Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post For Teyana TaylorIman Shumpert just wished Teyana Taylor a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp Reportedly Tries To Have Amber Heard Fired From "Aquaman 2"After a petition gathered more than 1.5 million signatures to have Amber Heard fired from "Aquaman 2," Johnny Depp reportedly called in a favor at Warner Bros. to reinforce the likelihood of that happening.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Bashes Her Own Generation: "So Fake"Summer Walker drags an entire generation of people, calling them "fake," and says she wishes she grew up in the '60s.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Pays Tuition To Help College Student GraduateNicki Minaj is out here, quietly doing good deeds.By Ellie Spina
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & London On Da Track Seemingly Back Together (Again)Looks like Summer Walker and London On Da Track may have reconciled their differences, after fans spot London's car in Walker's IG story.By Ellie Spina
- RelationshipsDaBaby's Ex-Girlfriend Gets Tattoo Of His Name Covered UpDaBaby's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, MeMe, just revealed her new tattoo cover-up where DaBaby's name used to be.By Ellie Spina