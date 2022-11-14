Letitia Wright says she is still in therapy processing a “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wright opened up about the incident during a new interview with Variety.

“I’m still processing it,” Wright told the outlet. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: Letitia Wright attends the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Wright suffered a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries, after a motorcycle accident. The injury occurred on set in Boston while shooting a chase sequence in November 2021. She wasn’t able to resume filming until January 2022.

“I just remember wanting to finish my film, man,” Wright said about being in the hospital afterward. “I think that was one of the first things I said to Ryan. And he was like, ‘Tish, you need to recover.’”

“I had great, great, great medical support, great patience on set,” Wright continued. “I’m just extremely proud of myself. I’m extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience — overcoming adversities every step of the way. When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby.”

While Wright was in the hospital, director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios present Kevin Feige came to visit.

“It was about how you can imagine,” Cooger said about learning of Wright’s injury. “I mean, I love these actors. That’s me and Chad’s little sister. Imagine getting that call that your little sister’s hurt. It’s the fucking worst thing in the world.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters on Friday, November 11. Check out a trailer for the film below.

