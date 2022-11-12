Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was one of the eagerly awaited movies of the year. It’s got everyone talking, and even got Rihanna to release new music. There’s one big question surrounding the film, however: how will it handle Chadwick Boseman’s death?

After its release, discussion over has intensified. Some fans are happy with how the studio deals with T’Challa’s death. Others, however, are less enthused.

The #RecastTChalla movement has grown on Twitter once more. The movement has demanded that instead of having T’Challa’s reign end, Marvel should recast the role. On Twitter, many are using the hashtag to complain about Marvel not finding a new lead hero.

According to #RecastTChalla acolytes, the character stretches beyond just Chadwick Boseman. Marvel executives disagree. Still, now that the new movie is out, fans think their argument for recasting is stronger than ever.

If you haven’t seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet, you may want to stop reading here, because we’re about to get into spoilers.

In the film, T’Challa is dead, but there is never an explanation as to what killed him. Apparently, the film just maintains that the character had a vague disease. There’s lots of mourning in the film, and the loss permeates the storyline. Chadwick Boseman’s voice is never heard in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and instead he is only shown through silent montages.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Actor Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Before the film’s release, there were rumors that Chadwick Boseman would maybe be digital recreated as has been done with other actors who have died before their franchise was finished. Watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is clear this never was the case. In a post credit scene, there is an allusion to T’Challa’s son taking the throne as Black Panther.

Even if people have qualms with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it still seems on track to dominate the box office.

