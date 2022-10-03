Marvel Studios unveiled the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, two months after the debut of the teaser. The latest trailer for the highly-anticipated Marvel movie provides even more insight into what to expect. The action-packed sequences to the glimpses of the new villain Namor and the new Black Panther. Namor is the ruler of the hidden underwater nation, Talocan.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tributes King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, during a shot of a mural.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the return of many members of the original cast. Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke will reprise their roles. Unfortunately, Daniel Kaluuya, who played W’Kabi, will not be returning for the sequel.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Ryan Coogler, and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, speak onstage during D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 10, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever serves the final installment in Phase Four in the MCU. The sequel will see Queen Ramonda (Bassett), Okoye (Danai Gurira), the Dora Milaje, Shuri (Letitia Wright), and M’Baku (Winston Duke) “fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death,” according to Marvel’s official synopsis.

Ryan Coogler described the feeling film as “a really wild dream” in an interview with EW.

“I had to find a way that I felt like I could keep going and a way that our Black Panther family could keep going,” Coogler said. “I started to come up with a film that had elements of the film that we had just finished writing, but also applied the themes that the people who were hurting just as much as me could actually perform and execute and come out on the other side whole.”

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

[Via]