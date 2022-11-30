marvel
- Pop CultureMarvel Studios Severes Ties With Jonathan Majors Following Guilty VerdictJonathan Majors' time with Marvel is officially over.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMarvel Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & His 3 Children Killed In Tragic Car AccidentStuntman Taraja Ramsess, who worked on "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," and more, died in a fatal car crash, last week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMarvel Mulls Removing Jonathan Majors From Future ProjectsOptions include pivoting back to Doctor Doom as the Big Bad.By Ben Mock
- SneakersAdidas Ultra 4D x Marvel “Spider-Man 2”No this pair won't let you shoot webs.By Ben Atkinson
- Pop CultureSamuel L. Jackson Wants To Know Why Nick Fury Has Never Been To WakandaJackson would like an answer from Marvel.By Ben Mock
- MusicMetro Boomin Announces More Artists For “Spider-Man” SoundtrackMetro Boomin has revealed that Offset, A$AP Rocky, and more will also be featured on the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" soundtrack.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureComic Book Characters That Deserve Their Own MoviesComic book movies aren't going anywhere, so who should star in them?By Zachary Roberts
- TVSamuel L. Jackson Shines In Trailer For Upcoming Series "Secret Invasion"Nick Fury is "the most wanted man on the planet" in a new trailer for the Disney+ series. By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureWillem Dafoe's Green Goblin Could Make A Return One Day, "That's A Great Role," Actor SaysWho could ever play a better Green Goblin?By Evelyn Meyer
- EntertainmentRobert Downey Jr.'s MCU Fate RevealedFans have been wondering about RDJ's fate.By Emily Burr
- MoviesAnthony Mackie Offers Crucial Update On Captain AmericaThe MCU is going through big changes.By Emily Burr
- Movies"Ant-Man 3" Almost Had Lucas Grant Play The Wasp's Son"Quantumania" would have been drastically different if Hope van Dyne had a son. By Emily Burr
- Movies"The Marvels" Gets A New Release DateThe film's release date has been pushed back from July 2023 to the Fall. By Emily Burr
- MoviesJonathan Majors "Walked Out" Of His First Marvel Meeting: DetailsIf Jonathan Majors had left the building, this phase of the MCU would be different in a big way. By Emily Burr
- TVSpider-Man Noir Series In The Works: DetailsThe fan-favorite, Spider-Man Noir, is coming back to screens for a live-action series with Amazon. By Emily Burr
- MoviesSamuel L. Jackson Pushes Back Against Quentin Tarantino's Marvel CriticismSamuel L. Jackson does not agree with Quentin Tarantino's recent criticism of Marvel actors.By Cole Blake