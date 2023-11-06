Marvel Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & His 3 Children Killed In Tragic Car Accident

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman who worked on both Black Panther films, as well as Avengers: Endgame, and more movies, died alongside his three children in a tragic car accident on October 31 at the age of 41. Local news outlet Fox-Atlanta has confirmed that Taraja’s car collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in a left lane. Authorities are still investigating the crash remains for further information.

Taraja had two daughters Sundari and Fujibo, who were 13 years old and 8 weeks old at the time of the crash. He also had a 10-year-old son, Kisasi, who survived the initial impact and remained in the hospital for several days before eventually succumbing to his injuries. Taraja’s mother, Akili, confirmed his passing in a post on Instagram, last week. "All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was," she wrote. "He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be."

The Cast & Crew Of "Black Panther" In London

The cast and crew of Black Panther attending The Black Panther European Premiere at The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

She continued: "I can't believe they're gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren's recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers." In addition to his work on Marvel films, Taraja served as a stuntman on The Suicide Squad, Creed III, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Emancipation, and The Harder They Fall. He’s also worked on numerous projects as a background actor. Check out Akili's tribute for her late son below.

Taraja Ramsess' Mother Confirms His Passing

Taraja also worked for Ava DuVernay's distribution company ARRAY. She penned a tribute to him on social media as well. "He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one," the post reads in part.

