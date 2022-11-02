We’re a little over a week away from the long-awaited release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to the groundbreaking 2018 Marvel hit stood as one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year, especially with curiosity surrounding how the film will address Chadwick Boseman’s passing.

Music played an integral part in the first film with Kendrick Lamar helping curate the official soundtrack. The Black Panther soundtrack became one of the best projects of that year, and it seems like they’re aiming to deliver equal quality with the sequel.

After receiving Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” — her first single in six years — Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson have revealed the official tracklist for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The OST will include a strong roster of 40+ international artists. Future, Tems, E-40, Snow Tha Product, Fireboy DML, Stormzy, PinkPantheress, Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe, and more.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Göransson explained that they aimed to create an experience through the soundtrack that would be akin to the score, saying, “The songs and score are one.”

“Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story,” he said. “Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Black Panther soundtrack cover art via publicist.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack will officially be available on Nov. 4th. The film will debut in theatres on Nov. 10th.

Check the official tracklist below.