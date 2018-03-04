black panther soundtrack
- Pop CultureRihanna Shares Behind-The-Scenes Clip From “Lift Me Up"Rihanna has shared a video of Ryan Coogler's first reaction to hearing "Lift Me Up."By Cole Blake
- Music"Black Panther" Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed: Rihanna, Future, Burna Boy, E-40 & MoreThe soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will feature Stormzy, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe,and more. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd Denies That He & Kendrick Lamar Used Illegal Sample On "Pray For Me"The Weeknd has refuted former band Yeasayer's claims that he and Kendrick Lamar illegally sampled their song on their "Black Panther" collab, "Pray For Me."By Lynn S.
- PoliticsKendrick Lamar & SZA Refuse To Perform "All The Stars" At OscarsThe "Best Original Song" nominees don't want any part of the Academy's shenanigans.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentSOB X RBE's Yhung T.O. Is Here For The Bag, "Fuck Rap Beef"INTERVIEW: Yhung T.O. is part of a nexus of young rappers teaching themselves the tricks of the trade.By Devin Ch
- MusicTDE Announces Reason As New SigneeThe rapper appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack.By Trevor Smith
- NewsHykeem Carter Introduces The World To Baby Keem On "Hearts & Darts"Baby Keem follows up on his "Black Panther" appearance with "Hearts & Darts."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar & SZA Fight Back In "Black Panther" Lawsuit Against ArtistKendrick and SZA want the lawsuit to be discarded because of "common sense and logic."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar & SZA Deny Stealing Artwork For "All The Stars" VideoKendrick and SZA are being sued for allegedly stealing an artist's work in "All The Stars" video.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWhat A Year (So Far): Hip Hop Is Exciting In 20182018 is shaping up to be a truly monumental year. By Luke Hinz
- News"Black Panther" and Outkast Fuse Together On J. Period's "Wakanda Forever Ever" MixtapeAtlanta meets Wakanda.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicXXXTentacion's "?" Debuts At Number One on Billboard Hot 200XXXtentacion makes a solid entry into the Billboard Hot 200 charts.By Milca P.
- MusicBlack Panther's "King's Dead" Is Jay Rock's First Billboard Top TenHip hop records continue to dominate the winner's circle.By Devin Ch
- Industry"Black Panther" Earns $66.5 Million In Debut Weekend at Chinese Box Office"Black Panther" continues to defy the odds.By Milca P.
- Music6IX9INE Debuts on Billboard Hot 200, "Black Panther" Album Dethroned by Bon JoviThe numbers are in.By Milca P.