Kendrick Lamar May Have Dissed Drake Back In 2018 On The "Black Panther" Soundtrack

While going back through Kendrick Lamar's catalog, fans have come to believe the Compton rapper has been dissing Drake for much longer than just a couple of months. In one viral tweet from Tuesday night, a user on Twitter theorized that Lamar dissed Drake on the Black Panther soundtrack for the song, "All the Stars." They shared a comment from Drake congratulating Lamar for going number one on the charts with his album, Damn. On "All the Stars," he raps: "F*ck you and all your expectations / I don't even want your congratulations"

"Can we bring it back to 2018 when Drake congratulated Kendrick for outselling him and Kendrick replied with a verse on the Black Panther album that said 'Don't Congratulate Me - I Don't Like You.' There was entire hip hop forum discussions about how this verse was for Drake, and I can't find any of them anymore," The tweet reads. When another user suggested Lamar has been throwing subliminal shots at Drake for years, they wrote back: "It's so OBVIOUS, which is why I personally get annoyed when people say the beef is new. It's been 10 years of jabs back and forth."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Changes "Meet The Grahams" Cover Art For Streaming Release, Fans Debate Why

Kendrick Lamar Attends The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kendrick Lamar attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lamar and Drake have been beefing directly since the release of Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," back in March. On the song, Lamar called out both Drake and J. Cole for mentioning him on "First Person Shooter." In the time since, Lamar and Drake have dropped several diss tracks aimed at one another.

Fans Think Kendrick Lamar Previously Dissed Drake

Check out Lamar's interaction with Drake as well as his "All The Stars" verse above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cam'ron & Mase Switch Things Up By Declaring Kendrick Lamar The Winner Over Drake

[Via]